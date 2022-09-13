Cloud leaders in India to gather and discuss the roadmap for Cloud and Data Centers

MUMBAI, INDIA, Sep 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After completing a series of high-level future-tech events on Cloud and Data Centers in Jakarta, Manila, Dubai, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Qatar and Egypt, Trescon's World Cloud Show is set to make its return to India, as a physical, in-person event.



The 18th edition of this global series is anticipated to create a significant impact on the cloud and data center landscape in India.



Taking place on 14 September 2022, at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, C-suit attendees such as Global CIOs & CTOs, Chief Cloud Officers, Heads of IT Infrastructure, Heads of IT Networks, IT Compliance, and Cloud Specialists among other Cloud & Data Center decision makers will be attending the India edition of World Cloud Show.



Innovative solution providers are expected to showcase emerging projects, products, solutions, and breakthroughs in the cloud sector. The widespread presence will offer a fantastic opportunity to maintain the 'Cloud Vision,' while presenting a strong international outlook - on which Indian government's initiatives are centered. India is intended to become the top location for investments in cloud computing, data dissemination, and other cloud-related services under the Cloud Vision initiative.



To explore the latest cloud and digital infrastructure trends, along with data centers that will drive the next phase of cloud transformation in India, following early adopters of this future-tech have confirmed their participation as speakers:



- Roberto Frongia -- Strategy & Operations Director, Technology and Digital Compute & Innovation, Neom

- Amajit Gupta -- CEO, Lightstorm

- Prasanna C -- Head of Product and Marketing, Lightstorm

- Ananth Kumar -- Engineering Leader, Site 24x7

- Ashish Sharma -- Strategy Head Special Projects, Web Werks

- Suresh Chandrasekaran -- Executive Vice President, Denodo

- Suresh Sankaranarayanan -- Senior EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Kotak General Insurance

- Ankur Varshney -- Chief Technology Officer, SBI Payments

- Nikunj Jain -- CIO and Digital Leader, Procter & Gamble, India

- Dr. Avadhut Chandrakant Parab -- Chief Information Officer, Parle Agro

- Rajgopal Nayak -- CTO, Metro Brands

- Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju -- CTO, Axis Mutual Fund



"Cloud Native architectures are as much an engineering cultural choice (if not more) as they are about solving for scale," stated Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO of Axis Mutual Fund, a leader with over 18 years of industry experience, and also one of the esteemed speakers at World Cloud Show - India.



"We're happy to gather industry leaders, innovative solution providers, and regional & international policymakers under one roof; to embark on the exciting digital transformation journey," Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon was found quoting.



"Data and Technology are at the heart of our digital business strategy and Cloud is what gives life to this heart. This is how great organizations create a superior experience for consumers and customers," stated Nikunj Jain, CIO and Digital leader of Proctor & Gamble, India.



World Cloud Show -- India edition is officially:



- Supported By: NITI Aayog

- Co-Powered By: Lightstorm

- Gold Partner: Site24x7 & Web Werks

- Silver Partner: Denodo



About World Cloud Show



World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross industry verticals.



The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Nupur Aswani

Head - Media, PR and Corporate Communications, Trescon

+91 9555915156 |



