Cloud pioneers to redefine the parameters of emerging tech at World Cloud Show in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Sept 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th global edition of World Cloud Show, supported by Jakarta Smart City, and Association Partner Asosiasi Penyelenggara Jasa Internet Indonesia, is getting ready to scrutinize the transformational technologies that are re-shaping the data center and cloud ecosystems. Setiaji,Juan Kanggrawan, Wahyu Andrianto, Kaspar Situmorang, Kevin Kane, and many other thought leaders and early adopters of emerging tech will be among the important speakers at the event taking place on October 04–05, 2022, in JW Marriott Jakarta.

H. E. Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia, will be the chief guest at the 19th global edition of World Cloud Show, which will be held at JW Marriott in Jakarta. Trescon, world's fastest growing future-tech events organiser is bringing the World Cloud Show to Jakarta as part of its global series.

As the country braces for a digital economy, government and organisations are looking for an action plan to mitigate the risks and become resilient to threats. Thus, resulting in the announcements of a raft of policies to manage digital vulnerabilities in the recent years. In order for effective implementation of these policies, World Cloud Show will play its part by providing a platform to conduct thorough debates, and deliberations on the proposed cloud strategies.

The show will host more than 200+ C-level decision makers, including government officials, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, CEOs and technology leaders from enterprises and government agencies in Jakarta to meet, network, and engage with global cloud experts and technology innovators over the course of two days.

"The world has adapted into the Metaverse space using blockchain and artificial intelligence, and the cloud is inevitable to host such intensive computing processes and the disruptive nature of evolution of technology. Our agility and speed in adapting changes is the one true ingredient in surviving in today's world," said Edmund Situmorang, Group Chief Technology Officer at Asian Bulk Logistics.

Ganesha Nara Saputra, Head of Payment InfoSec at GoTo Financial stated, "I would love to see everyone at World Cloud Show Jakarta. I always believe that security's greatest strength (and weakness) is the People. At the event, I might be the presenter, but we will learn together. This is a journey to build the security resilience with all stakeholders and everybody should be involved."

Yusfiannur Yusfiannur, IT Infrastructure Architect at Pertamina Hulu Rokan says, "Leveraging cloud services is one of enterprise strategies to help the organization to make their business and IT operation cost more efficient."

Some of the leading industry experts speaking at the event include:

E. Dr. Jerry Sambuaga , Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia

, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia Wilbertus Darmadi - CIO, Toyota Astra Motor, Indonesia

- CIO, Toyota Astra Motor, Indonesia Hengki Sihombing - Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, PMO Kartu Prakerja, Indonesia

- Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, PMO Kartu Prakerja, Indonesia David Christopher - EVP Product Management & Technology Innovation, Anteraja, Indonesia

- EVP Product Management & Technology Innovation, Anteraja, Indonesia Sonny Supriyadi - SVP. Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia, IndonesiaS

- SVP. Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia, IndonesiaS Edmund Situmorang - Group Chief Technology Officer, Asian Bank Logistics, Indonesia

- Group Chief Technology Officer, Asian Bank Logistics, Indonesia Benny Jioe – Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich Asuransi Indonesia, Indonesia

– Head of Digital Transformation, Zurich Asuransi Indonesia, Indonesia Johnson Lopulisa – Head of IT, The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

– Head of IT, The Jakarta Post, Indonesia Ichwan Peryana – CTO, Pinjam Modal, Indonesia

– CTO, Pinjam Modal, Indonesia Kurniawan Darmanto – Head of Security Consultant, Fortinet, Indonesia

– Head of Security Consultant, Fortinet, Indonesia Alexander Martinus Christian - Assistant Vice President - Data Analytics, Sun Life, Indonesia

PT Global Digital Niaga – Rendra Perdana, VP Information Security, PT Global Digital Niaga (blibli.com)

"While moving to the cloud and using the cloud-based security features is a good method of preventing cyber dangers, more research must be done on how to best build a secure and dependable cloud environment that can avoid even the most determined attacker. To address these concers, we're happy to bring this global series of Cloud events to Jakarta and gather people that matter under one roof," said Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The 19th global edition of World Cloud Show – Jakarta is supported by Jakarta Smart City, and Association Partner Asosiasi Penyelenggara Jasa Internet Indonesia, and is officially sponsored by:

Platinum Sponsor – rubrik

Gold Sponsors – Alibaba Cloud; Fortinet

Silver Sponsors – Xtremax; IDCloudHost | Zstack

Bronze Sponsor – Zoho; Cloudian

Exhibitor - Elastic, Saviynt

About World Cloud Show

World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations/time zones across the world.

The Jakarta edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross industry verticals across the region.

The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes enterprises, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

