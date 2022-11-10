Cloud4C Has Earned the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure Specialization

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C today announced it has earned the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in implementing secure software development practices applying DevOps principles and using Azure and GitHub solutions.

The DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their DevOps technical practices. As the speed of business accelerates, customers are looking for better, faster, smarter ways to develop and deploy software and automated processes. Partners with the DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure specialization can provide development teams with the skills and processes to practice DevOps and implement the technology across Azure and GitHub to accelerate digital transformation.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman at Cloud4C said, "As user-focused digital services continue to drive business transformation across industries, we see a rising demand among our customers to make DevOps lifecycle faster and more agile. GitHub on Microsoft Azure is pivotal in ensuring developers' productivity and efficiency. This advanced specialization further recognizes Cloud4C's knowledge and expertise in GitHub. The recognition also gives our customers confidence in bringing definite improvements in their DevOps lifecycle."

Andrew Smith, General Manager, Partner Program Management at Microsoft added, "DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to implementing secure software development practices using DevOps principles. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to practice DevOps and implement the technology across Azure and GitHub to accelerate digital transformation."

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the world's largest automation-driven, application-focused managed cloud services provider, addressing enterprise transformation journeys end-to-end. Cloud4C offers multi-cloud migration, modernization, and AIOps-driven managed services at zero data loss guarantee, supporting cloud environments with multi-availability zones, four-way DR architecture and advanced cybersecurity, under a single SLA. Today, Cloud4C serves over 4000 enterprises across 26 countries, driven by 2000+ cloud experts and 25 Centers of Excellence. The firm commands an enriched array of partnerships with leading hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud along with the world's most renowned ISVs. Cloud4C also has rich expertise in managed SAP solutions and S/4HANA offerings, AIOps, Hyperautomation, Analytics, Cybersecurity, DR, compliances, and more.

