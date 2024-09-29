CloudBees Announces a Monumental Milestone of $150 Million in Annual Revenue

—

CloudBees, the world’s leading software development platform, announced at its annual DevOps World that it has achieved a record $150 million in revenue, reached cash flow positive, and now has more than 500,000 developers using its automation platform. The company says all these key metrics ensure it is solidly positioned to play an instrumental role in helping the world’s leading companies transition to a new cloud-hybrid technology future.



This monumental achievement was officially announced by Sacha Labourey, one of the co-founders of CloudBees, at the DevOps World Virtual 2024 on the 17th of September 2024, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of Jenkins – the popular open-source automation server that CloudBees platforms offer enterprise-grade support of.

“As longtime contributors to the Jenkins project, this event was not only a celebration of its history but also a glimpse into the future of software delivery,” said Labourey.

In addition to its record revenue, CloudBees also announced it has now surpassed more than 500,000 developers using its platform worldwide.

The company says it is empowering hundreds of renowned enterprises across various industries, including finance, healthcare, technology, and public services. Anuj Kapur, previously Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco and President at SAP, and now CloudBees CEO since 2022 stated that the company has expanded its operations, grown revenue, and succeeded in reaching more developers.

According to Kapur, CloudBees stands at the forefront of innovation and has pledged to continuously empower developers as they tackle the challenges and opportunities of the new cloud hybrid world.

“The Global 2000 has three key priorities - empower developers, modernize applications securely, and embrace the power of AI in their transformation journey,” Kapur said. “ The reality, however, is that their environments are hybrid, multi-vendor, and highly complex. Rooted in open-source, CloudBees, with its SaaS DevSecOps platform, can be their partner for this journey.”

Under Kapur’s leadership, CloudBees has also brought on board a roster of accomplished executives who have held leadership positions at top-of-class enterprises like PayPal, Atlassian, and PTC.

Marc Gemassmer, previously the general manager at Vectra AI, joined CloudBees as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in December 2022. A year later, the company welcomed Raj Sarkar aboard as its Chief Marketing Officer in November 2023. Distinguished among the Forbes Top 50 Entrepreneurial CMOs, Raj will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and execution, Kapur said. Richa Gupta joined as the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer in September.

With a new leadership team led by Kapur, new revenue growth, and a passion to play a major role in this global technology transition to a new cloud hybrid future, CloudBees is passionately engaging the future and its growth opportunities.

More information about CloudBees is available on the company’s official website.



