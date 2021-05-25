CloudBolt Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced it has been included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling . The new Gartner report defines the category of cloud management tooling and provides a comprehensive overview of trends, customer needs, and key vendors in the space.



According to Gartner, “[C]loud management tools and platforms enable organizations to manage multicloud (i.e., on-premises, public cloud, and edge) services and resources.” “The cloud management tooling market is worth more than $1.2 billion, with an estimated 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2023.”

In the report, Gartner states, “The cloud management tooling market is rapidly evolving. This means expanded options for I&O leaders with enterprise-level requirements for unified management, including automation, governance, life cycle management and brokering across multicloud environments.”

This recognition from Gartner comes after a momentous year for CloudBolt. This includes record growth and geographical expansion, securing $35M in series B funding, and delivering the industry’s most comprehensive set of cloud management solutions fueled by two major acquisitions – Kumolus, an innovator of cloud cost management, security, and governance solutions, and SovLabs, a leading provider of codeless integrations for IT automation tools.

According to the 2021 Gartner Market Guide, the cloud management tooling market is centered around the following specific cloud management function areas:

Provisioning and orchestration Cost management and resource optimization Monitoring and observability Identity, security and compliance Service enablement Inventory and classification Cloud migration, backup, and DR



“We believe the inclusion in Gartner’s Market Guide is further validation of our hybrid cloud management vision,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. “As the only vendor mentioned to comprehensively address all seven cloud management capabilities in the report, we envision a cloud world where what’s cutting-edge today becomes table stakes. Self-service IT should be simple and flexibly support new use cases as business demands grow. Optimizing cloud costs should be intelligent by automatically informing and remediating problems in real time. Finally, as enterprises invest in more automation tools, integrating all their systems should be easy and scalable, without custom code. As the new cloud order emerges, we couldn't be more thrilled to be included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide.”

Additionally, Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of May 17, 2021, CloudBolt customer reviews include the following:

“CloudBolt – a true win for both developers and operations... Rarely does a product offer a "win/win" the way CloudBolt has. This product has reduced significant overhead for our Operations team while providing our development groups the level of self-service they've desired for a long time." – Manager of Internal IT, Healthcare Industry [ read full review ]





] “Great product with superb support team in place… The customer support is top notch! I have never seen a better support staff in over 29 years of my IT experience.” – Sr. Systems Analyst in Government, [ read full review ]





] “Excellent product with amazing implementation. ” – Infrastructure and Operations in Manufacturing Industry [ read full review ]



Please follow this link for complimentary access to the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling.

Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Management Tooling, Dennis Smith, Padraig Byrne, John Chessman, April 8, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .