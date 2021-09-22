CloudMile has achieved Managed Services Provider (MSP) status with Google Cloud in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of meeting rigorous standards for systems and network management, security, customer service, and support excellence, CloudMile is now able to offer its clients access to additional services as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider. These include 24/7 monitoring, multi-account management, system performance tuning and monthly reporting.



CloudMile expands Google Cloud MSP to APAC, providing a one-stop cloud managed services in Singapore.

CloudMile is a leading provider of cloud and AI application development and managed IT services for businesses in Singapore. The company, which was launched in 2017 by Spencer Liu, who led a team of technology specialists with extensive industry experience and deep understanding of customer needs, was the cloud service provider to be awarded full MSP status in Taiwan from Google Cloud. CloudMile now gets to extend a full swing cloud service in Singapore.

Other Accolades for CloudMile Include:

- Awarded 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year in APAC

- Achieved four professional specializations of Google Cloud: Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration

- Won the favor of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers and Asia's large financial services companies

CloudMile provides managed service offerings for Google Cloud including Google Workspace, Cloud Storage, Data Engineering, Big Query, App Engine and more. Additionally, CloudMile provides end-to-end cloud computing solutions for clients looking to migrate their applications and workloads. The results of the managed service offerings from CloudMile are a substantial improvement in overall business efficiency, and cost savings from greater productivity.

CloudMile is an award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner with over 120+ certifications and served over 400 companies in Asia. CloudMile provides the managed service support to maintain high up time for Our Better World, who find and tell stories of people doing good in Asia. Jeremy Heng, the Head of Our Better World credits their success partly on the managed services support of CloudMile: "At Our Better World, we believe in the power of impact storytelling. In 2020, our stories of good helped to inspire over 228,000 positive actions for communities in need. CloudMile supported our journey by improving site performance and ensuring an optimal content viewing experience of our stories of good across Asia."

Pua Yong Xiang, the CTO of an online ordering platform, Oddle said, "we have always been committed to the quest for better delivery and takeout service." He added the growing ordering business due to COVID. "Building a digital native business means we rely a lot on cloud to support our growing demand during this pandemic, and understanding our customers to cater to their needs better. With the support of CloudMile we have leveraged Google Cloud's Big Query to analyse our consumer's behaviour to facilitate better recommendation to them on food choices." Clients can also leverage the expertise of CloudMile consultants to lead their IT transformation journey with Google Cloud.

CloudMile's headquarter is based in Singapore with an office now open in Malaysia as well. The company's head office is located at 7 Temasek Boulevard, #40-01B Suntec Tower One, Singapore.

For press enquiries, please contact cathy.lin@mile.cloud or call +886-920-994-299.

About CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 400 clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 120+ accreditations, with 70+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being the Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analytics Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization and Infrastructure Specialization. In 2020, CloudMile becomes Taiwan's first Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the APAC region.

Website: https://www.mile.cloud/

