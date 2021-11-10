CLOUDSEC 2021 calls for a paradigm shift in the way organisations see transformation and cloud

The conference will feature three days of keynotes, over 100 breakout sessions as well as region-specific engagements to provide participants with unique and tailored experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOUDSEC, the leading global cloud & cybersecurity conference, will take place virtually from 16 to 18 November 2021.

CLOUDSEC 2021 marks the 10th year of this much anticipated industry summit, under the theme "Reimagine Your Cloud". Founded in 2011, the conference has shown staggering growth over the decade, culminating in the 2020 edition attracting more than 270 speakers and over 10,000 attendees.

Each year CLOUDSEC aims to inspire participants to embark on a continuous learning journey to explore industry trends, best practices, and new technologies that will help them secure the digital infrastructure and manage the technological risks of their organisations. Hosted by Trend Micro, CLOUDSEC 2021 will bring together renowned experts, industry thought leaders, and organisations from across the globe to re-evaluate and redefine the way they approach transformation and cloud.

"The region's security apparatus needs an overhaul as organizations race to the cloud while adopting new technologies, transforming IT environments and building hybrid workplaces," said Dhanya Thakkar, VP, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Trend Micro. "The past 18 months have challenged us, but they have also taught us. CLOUDSEC was formed to capture such lessons and share them for the betterment of organizations and communities, empowering them to reimagine their security across everything – from the edge to the cloud."

In addition to a line-up of notable global keynote speakers and over 100 sessions to choose from, CLOUDSEC 2021 will also promote local dialogue and engagement, where each region will bring forth and discuss its unique issues and prerogatives. The vendor-neutral event will provide participants with an opportunity to embark on a thought-provoking journey:

"We're proud that CLOUDSEC has become a global thought leadership platform enriched by regional uniqueness. We hope to empower industry professionals in Southeast Asia with insights on where we are, and where we are headed in the cloud and security world," said Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India at Trend Micro. "I have no doubt that CLOUDSEC will carry on its tradition of delivering insightful and practical content that will inspire industry leaders in the region to fortify their organisations against future disruptions."

The cloud security extravaganza will feature renowned speakers from Southeast Asia including:

Rich Karlgaard, Futurist and Editor-at-Large, Forbes Asia

Kevin Khoo, Group CIO, Sunway

Ian Loe, CTO, NTUC Enterprise

David Ng, CISO, OCBC

, CISO, OCBC Jonathan Lumain, Group Chief Information & Technology Officer, House of Investments, Inc

The event will also welcome keynote speakers from industry-defining companies including Amazon Web Services (AWS), RICOH, Pearson, and OCBC, among many others.

For more information regarding CLOUDSEC 2021 and to register your interest, please visit https://www.cloudsec.com/

