Cloudwall Capital and FinX Capital Markets enter into strategic partnership to build digital assets derivatives risk & analytics

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudwall Capital , the digital asset risk specialist, and FinX Capital Markets, a leading fixed income valuation provider covering $15T in assets, announced today that the firms have partnered to combine FinX's advanced derivatives analytics platform with the Serenity digital asset risk platform to offer portfolio managers the ability to integrate complex derivatives on digital assets into their portfolios. This will allow Serenity to integrate option greeks; full reval VaR with multiple methodologies; and the ability to run stress tests on portfolios including digital assets, perpetuals, futures and options.

With recent volatility, the entry of sophisticated institutional investors and the maturing of the digital asset market, trading desks and asset managers are turning to digital asset derivatives for hedging and to seek alpha. But as portfolios become more complex, tools to provide insights into their dynamics and behavior in tumultuous times are essential. By building on FinX's years of modeling capabilities and world-class cloud calculation platform, Serenity will be able to meet this demand and better serve a changing market.

FinX Capital Markets CEO Geoffrey Fite said, "Capital Markets participants are primarily interested in having more choices when it comes to deploying capital. The FinX platform is designed to address the future of capital markets as it evolves, and Cloudwall Capital is the ideal partner to extend advanced modeling and analytics on digital asset derivatives into the financial institutions globally."

"Across the spectrum, from OTC desks to digital asset hedge funds, we are seeing growing interest in digital asset derivatives, and we knew it was critical to find a partner to bring this to market faster, " said Kyle Downey , CEO of Cloudwall Capital. "There is a tremendous amount to build in the coming years to bring the Blockchain Economy to life, and valuation services are a key piece of the puzzle. We are delighted to be partnering with FinX Capital Markets to make it happen."

