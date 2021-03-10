Cloudwise and HUAWEI CLOUD Jointly Launch Cloudwise APM Solution

BEIJING, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) solution provider, Cloudwise, and HUAWEI CLOUD jointly launched Cloudwise APM today, an intelligent application performance management platform, which will be powered by HUAWEI CLOUD. The two parties also announced a plan for comprehensive cooperation in solution development and product marketing for Cloudwise APM based on HUAWEI CLOUD, with the aim to provide better services to customers around the world. Mark Chen, Director of the International Business Department at HUAWEI CLOUD; Lu Yanping, Director of Asia Pacific HUAWEI CLOUD Ecosystem Development Dept; David Liu, President of Cloudwise; and Jonson Li, Vice President of Cloudwise attended the launch ceremony.

Today, a wave of digital transformation has swept across the world. As IT systems become larger and more complex, the task of ensuring their continuity tends to get more challenging. One of the most important responsibilities of a company's IT department is to guarantee steady performance and continuity for the company's application systems and also use the latest technologies to drive business growth and boost productivity. It is crucial to the company's success, now more than ever.

When it comes to application performance, availability, and user experience assurance, the IT department often performs poorly in terms of proactive management of user experience. Cloudwise APM proactively monitors application system performance as well as end user experience. It helps customers discover and handle anomalies that occur anywhere in their application systems in a timely manner, ensuring that the application systems can reach their service level goals.

Cloudwise APM is based on HUAWEI CLOUD's architecture and is powered by HUAWEI CLOUD's global resources. Its primary target market includes countries and regions in Asia Pacific.

Ms. Lu Yanping, Director of Asia Pacific HUAWEI CLOUD Ecosystem Development Dept, said, "HUAWEI CLOUD is ready to work with SaaS companies around the world to help customers run their application systems with ease. Powered by a robust HUAWEI CLOUD infrastructure, Cloudwise APM will be able to provide better services to global customers." She added, "By providing technical support, marketing support, and other business support, HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to help SaaS partners like Cloudwise expand into the global markets, so that together we can drive digital transformation forward for enterprises."

David Liu, President of Cloudwise, said, "Cloudwise APM is a mature, intelligent application performance management platform, and its performance has been proven in countless deployments. The launch of Cloudwise APM is a shining example of the productive cooperation between Cloudwise and HUAWEI CLOUD. It also allows us to serve the digital needs of customers in a larger market." Mr. Liu added, "I believe that through a partnership with HUAWEI CLOUD, we can develop a more robust portfolio of intelligent AIOps solutions for our customers around the world to help them accelerate digital transformation."