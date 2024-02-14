CloudZen Partners Launches CMMC Level 2 Compliance Assessment For Contractors

CloudZen Partners, a cybersecurity firm, has announced Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness assessment services tailored for aerospace and defense manufacturers.

CloudZen Partners now provides Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and IT directors with a cost-effective and efficient route to compliance. Its services offer comprehensive analyses and recommendations for CMMC Level 2 to better equip clients vying for government contracts.

More details can be found at https://www.cloudzenpartners.com/cyber-security/cmmc-compliance/

The announcement details how CloudZen Partners' vCISO service is helping to simplify the complexities of meeting modern-day compliance standards. From assessment to implementation and monitoring, it provides a technical roadmap to help clients meet all necessary recommendations.

The initial assessment evaluates a company's current cybersecurity performance measured against Level 2 CMMC standards. This helps identify vulnerabilities and shortcomings in security protocols, all summarized in CloudZen's detailed report.

The firm takes a collaborative approach with clients to develop a bespoke plan of action and milestones (POAM). This plan also covers budgetary considerations for the acquisition of new equipment and IT tools. All compliance goals align with an organization's strategic initiatives.

Implementation support is included, consisting of weekly meetings over a 90-day period. Sessions include discussions and recommendations on the selection and deployment of security technologies and controls. Clients remain accountable for progress through a series of quarterly or monthly reviews.

CloudZen's certified CMMC 2.0 assessment also identifies how a business is being impacted and offers effective solutions to tackle financial inefficiencies and operational risks. The schedule ensures compliance can be achieved in eight weeks or less.

While CMMC was originally developed for defense manufacturers, it now finds application in other sectors, including financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and energy companies. With end-to-end support, CloudZen Partners pursues the most economic and efficient solutions throughout the cybersecurity procurement process.

The firm's CMMC solutions assist clients in protecting their digital assets and safeguarding sensitive data. As a result, CloudZen Partners provides a vital service to companies that handle Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information.

A spokesperson says, “CMMC compliance is not only a requirement for working with the Department of Defense but also an essential step in strengthening your organization’s overall cybersecurity posture. Don’t let the challenges of achieving CMMC compliance overwhelm you—CloudZen Partners is here to help.”

For more information, go to https://www.cloudzenpartners.com/cyber-security/cmmc-compliance/

