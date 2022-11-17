Cloudzy to Take the Asian Market by Storm: Singapore Data Centers Introduced

Cloudzy is certainly not a strange name for users familiar with VPS services. Known for its quality services and diverse set of online data center servers, Cloudzy has been a reputable brand in the VPS and Cloud industry for over a decade; it was known as RouterHosting for much of this period before rebranding to Cloudzy in 2021. The company has now announced its latest development, which would see them provide servers in Singapore for both VPS as well as Cloud services.

Cloudzy’s expansion into Singapore and the provision of data centers in the country is part of the longstanding desire of the company to provide its services in the three major continents of the Americas, Europe, and Asia. While Europe and the Americas have an abundant number of active servers active on Cloudzy’s part, the recent focus of the company lies in making Asia also have reliable and diverse hosting options for VPS services. To that end, the Lion City has been the first destination to feature Cloudzy’s secure and reliable servers on the green continent. Cloudzy’s expansion in Asia will not end with Singapore. Despite the fact that it is the first Asian host to feature a Cloudzy server, it will not be the last, with more plans for future data centers in Asia to be announced as well.

Cloudzy’s Singapore VPS will feature all the high-quality properties of other Cloudzy servers in Europe and the Americas. The pricing will remain the same, and the same diverse roster of available OS options, featuring Windows and some of the most commonly used Linux distros, will also remain in place. Cloudzy’s Singapore VPS is also a great service for Forex traders that want to partake in the Sydney and Tokyo Forex sessions and need a high-quality VPS server that enables low latency with these markets.

Hannan Nozari, CEO and Founder of Cloudzy, also expressed his opinion on his company’s recent expansion:” There are lots of different aspects to providing a quality service for the users that usually work with VPS services. The diversity of available locations is one of them. We felt that while our Europe and America locations were truly well-organized, Asia was neglected. So the expansion to Singapore is the first step to alleviate this issue, with a long way ahead.”

Cloudzy, based in New York, is known for its high-quality VPS services, featuring diverse payment options and flexible billing. You can learn more about their brand new Singapore VPS here: https://cloudzy.com/singapore-vps/



