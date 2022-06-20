Clover Appoints Donna Ambrosino, M.D., and Ralf Clemens, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

SHANGHAI, China, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of Donna Ambrosino, M.D., and Ralf Clemens, M.D., Ph.D., to the company’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Donna and Ralf, who have been members of our Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board since 2020 and have been instrumental to the development of our lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, to our Board of Directors and look forward to their additional contributions to our overall corporate strategy and governance,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “Donna’s background as a celebrated researcher, infectious disease expert, and proven biotech entrepreneur will further bolster the strength and diversity of Clover’s board, while Ralf brings industry-leading expertise in global vaccine development and an impressive record of successfully developing and commercializing first and best-in-class vaccines.”

Dr. Ambrosino is a renowned scientific leader for vaccine development and a current member of Clover’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board. Until November 2019, she served as Chief Executive Officer at Nosocomial Vaccine Corporation, where she led the collaborative discovery and development of a gram-negative vaccine for hospital-acquired infections. Prior to that, as the first Chief Executive Officer of MassBiologics, she recruited and led the scientific team that discovered multiple monoclonal antibodies targeting infectious disease pathogens, with three products reaching late-stage development and two now commercially available. Dr. Ambrosino was also an associate professor of pediatrics at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School. At Harvard Medical School she was a National Institutes of Health-funded researcher.

“I have been deeply impressed by the commitment to and notable achievements of Clover’s talented team in pursuing cutting-edge science to deliver much needed health solutions for people around the world, starting with COVID-19,” said Dr. Donna Ambrosino. “I am excited to join Clover’s Board as the company continues to advance its pipeline of potentially life-saving vaccines and therapies.”

Dr. Clemens has held executive positions in several leading multinational corporations, such as GSK, Novartis Vaccines, and Takeda, and has developed and brought to licensure more than 25 different vaccines globally. In addition to founding and chairing Clover’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board since its inception in 2020, he is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), a leading global vaccinology organization initiated by the United Nations Development Programme, a Member of the Selection Committee of Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund from Japan, and an external Scientific Advisor to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is the author of more than 190 publications and 250 presentations in the fields of vaccines, immunization, and tropical medicine.

“As the world continues to grapple with new outbreaks of COVID-19, I believe Clover has a promising and differentiated vaccine candidate—one that has demonstrated broad and durable efficacy as well as a favorable safety profile and can potentially play a critical role in the ongoing global response to this health crisis,” said Dr. Ralf Clemens. “I look forward to working with Clover’s leadership to help expand its global presence and portfolio of vaccines and biotherapies.”

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min

SVP, Public Affairs

media@cloverbiopharma.com

Naomi Eichenbaum

VP, Investor Relations

investors@cloverbiopharma.com