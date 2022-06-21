CLPS Incorporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Educare Global Academy in Singapore to Develop Banking and Fintech IT Talents

HONG KONG, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CLPS Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., it has signed a Collaboration Agreement (the "Agreement") with Educare Global Academy Pte. Ltd. ("Educare Global Academy"), a well-known private educational institution in Singapore.

Under the Agreement, CLPS and Educare Global Academy will collaborate and integrate their respective industry expertise and resources to provide an education program focused on banking and fintech, the Post Graduate Diploma in New Banking Technologies: Application, Implementation & Legacy Systems Integration. This strategic partnership aligns the unique competitive advantages of both parties to produce highly skilled IT talents that can meet industry demands in Singapore and the neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

The education program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree in information technology, computer science, engineering, banking and finance, or an equivalent discipline along with relevant work experience. To ensure career relevance of the education program, CLPS will provide students with internship interview assistance and mentoring, as well as arranging job interviews for successful graduates with companies that may include its clients.

The development of a courseware tailored to CLPS's clients is also being discussed jointly.

Dr. Eric Lim, Director of School of Educare Global Academy, said, "In Singapore, the shortage of IT talents in banking and fintech can be attributed to the lack of post-graduate programmes with real life hands-on applications. By cooperating with leading IT service companies like CLPS, we hope to implement innovative approaches to develop talents with professional IT skills and business acumen. As a result, such approaches will enhance their confidence and competency, allowing them to pursue a successful career in the digital era."

"Our cooperation with Educare Global Academy is yet another step forward for CLPS's Talent Creation Program (TCP) and Talent Development Program (TDP)," said Mr. Wilson Wong, Executive Vice President of CLPS. "We are excited to share our innovative technology expertise and application experience in developing and nurturing IT talents equipped with the requisite skills in order to enable digital transformation in this new era. We expect that this cooperation will contribute to our uptrend revenue going forward."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, and the Philippines. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Educare Global Academy

Educare Global Academy is one of Singapore's private education providers, registered with Committee for Private Education (CPE) under Skillsfuture Singapore (SSG) and featuring "education beyond textbooks", with a holistic education focus on entrepreneurship projects and hands-on experience. Educare Global Academy is a subsidiary of Wong Fong Industries Ltd. listed in Singapore Stock Exchange.

