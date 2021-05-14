CLPS Incorporation Provides Update on Robotic Process Automation Solutions to Enable Digital Transformation of Enterprises

HONG KONG, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced the progress of its robotic process automation ("RPA") solutions. Since 2018, CLPS has been developing and implementing RPA solutions the most recent of which are updated, more reliable, and highly competitive solutions successfully delivered to clients.

In recent years, CLPS conducted extensive research and case studies to develop a comparable market-leading RPA solutions. After a series of internal implementation, the magnitude of the benefits brought about by successful automation of its daily operations has been directly proportional to the significant improvement in the manual processing issues. Such benefits include shortened processing time and simplified operations in key functions, including in financial, business, recruitment, administrative, and other management affairs.

After CLPS successfully completed its RPA solutions, the same are offered to clients for customized services and maintenance. The RPA solutions have been introduced and implemented in various framework and projects of pharmaceutical and large state-owned enterprises, such as in financial accounting, credit investigation, procurement, logistics, and data migration. As a result of work process automation, the clients considerably improved operational efficiency with more accurate transaction results and reduced labor cost.

Ms. Jing Zhao, Senior Vice President of CLPS Innovation Lab, said, "In the future, the RPA development trend will involve the integration of artificial intelligence ("AI"). The combination of RPA and AI service model allows enterprises to leverage these technologies in achieving substantial task with eminent efficiency, which can also be applied in a wider range of automation plan. We will continue to deepen our efforts in this area to enable enterprises to automate complex business processes so they can devote more time in achieving their business goals."

Mr. Henry Li, Chief Operating Officer of CLPS, said, "The maturity of RPA technology entails the growing demand for digital and intelligent transformation among enterprises. We proactively invest in RPA innovation to further enrich our industry expertise so as to build a network of client base and partnerships. We are committed to providing transformative services to more potential clients through continuous upgrade and optimization of our RPA solutions."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

Related Links :

https://www.clpsglobal.com