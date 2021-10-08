CLSA：Fosun's Outstanding Performance on ESG, Solidifying Leadership in Sustainable Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLSA has published the first ESG deep-dived research report on Fosun International (HK 656). The report has pointed out that Fosun's ESG mission is clear: actively address the growing demand for corporate sustainability. Fosun has a rigorous structure and policy to ensure business alignment with ESG goals. Its governance system engages the leaders of eight core subsidiaries to align with overall strategic priorities, which drive Fosun's universal efforts to support numerous UNSDGs, mitigate climate change and help communities during COVID-19. CLSA believes strong sustainability policies at the holding company level provide an umbrella for group companies to futureproof themselves against long-term externalities.

The report deep-dived Fosun's various initiatives and programs in Environment, Social and Governance, and also specified actions Fosun is taking to stand out with strong sustainability disclosures.

Governance – Incentivized remuneration, the responsible investment focus

Fosun links board member salary progression to assessments of group-level ESG performance, with negative incidents such as accidents and fatalities directly impacting remuneration. Similar quantitative ESG indicators are used at member company CEO and line management personnel evaluations, highlighting incentives to prioritize ESG across the business. Fosun also established a thorough evaluation process for responsible investing, to ensure alignment with numerous UNSDGs.

Social – Global responsibility, mobilizing against COVID

Recognizing its global capabilities, Fosun leveraged its international presence and assumed global responsibilities during the pandemic. Through its strong supply chain and global resource coordination capabilities, the group directly addressed critical medical materials shortages both domestically and worldwide. As the firm prioritizes societal contributions, Fosun supports 30+ projects globally in poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and youth worldwide through its foundation.

Environment – Climate-focused, at the group and member-company level

At the group level, Fosun attaches great importance to climate change mitigation and energy management. Risk-management frameworks ensure that member companies such as Nanjing Iron & Steel and Hainan Mining have planned and implemented energy-saving and GHG-reduction initiatives, based on their specific sector characteristics. Fosun has also started aligning its reporting with global frameworks such as the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

With renewed ESG reporting in the last couple of years, and a concerted top-down effort to maintain strong business practices, the group is actively working to improve its overall ESG strategy. This is most clear in areas such as climate risk and opportunity disclosures, diversity and talent development, and commitment to addressing numerous SDGs with corporate initiatives. Executive leadership is moving beyond just job creation as a means of contributing to society: the Chairman highlights commitments to take more responsibility towards the greater world, which is most evident in its global mobilization against COVID-19.

