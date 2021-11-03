Club Med to expand in Asia Pacific within the next five years on expected travel rebound; Targets greenfield opportunities in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines



The first large-scale sustainably built BREEAM-certified beach resort in APAC

SINGAPORE, Nov 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Club Med, the pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays, is gearing up for an aggressive travel rebound in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Following the announcement of the brand's upcoming greenfield beach resort in Borneo Kota Kinabalu, Club Med continues looking for opportunities in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region, specifically in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.Positive expansion signal amidst economy's recoveryWhile Asia has taken a more cautious approach to the resumption of travel as compared to the rest of the world, this presented an opportunity for travel and hospitality brands in the region to refine operations and enhance safety measures in preparation for a stronger rebound. The pandemic demonstrated the resilience of Club Med, evident from the successful reopening of resorts in China and Maldives, followed by Northern America, the Caribbean and Europe.Domestic travel to Club Med resorts in China soared by more than 2.5 times in 2021 and is already on track to surpass pre-pandemic demand. Similar success was evidenced in Club Med's resort in Malaysia, with an increase in business volume of over 60 percent in the weeks following the relaxation of interstate restrictions, before the recent MCO. Beyond the success of its current resorts, Club Med is also readying itself with an aggressive expansion pipeline."We entered the pandemic with a strong economic position and are well-placed for a swift, decisive and impactful rebound. Club Med has a demonstrated track record spanning more than 70 years as the pioneer of new destinations and untouched locations, with Club Med Seychelles and Club Med Lijiang as successful case studies of our recent greenfield projects around the globe, as well as the upcoming Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu, said Jean-Charles Fortoul, CEO APAC Resorts, Club Med. "Following these successes, we have also identified Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia as markets that are well-positioned to leverage this rebound and we are on the lookout for investors and partners to tap into the potential of these destinations."The first large-scale sustainably built BREEAM-certified beach resort in APACCome 2023, Club Med will be opening its first SEA greenfield beach resort in Borneo, Kota Kinabalu, in close collaboration with owners Golden Sands Beach Resort City Sdn Bhd (GSBRC). The 41-acre Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu resort will reveal a brand-new destination, encapsulating the beauty and potential of Sabah. In addition, with growing accessibility of the resort just 6 hours from key Asian markets, Club Med is confident to capture the vast untapped potential of this pristine location.Club Med envisions exciting growth from this upcoming project. As one of our most upscale resorts in South East Asia, it is expected to attract tourists from all over the world, destined to deliver consistently high occupancy rates."Club Med has been an outstanding partner in our collaboration for the Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu resort. They bring expertise in crafting unique experiences at resorts, and they have the right savoir faire to bring them to life and elevate stays in the resort," said Peter Wong, Managing Director of Golden Sands Beach Resort City. "We have utmost confidence in Club Med's capabilities of creating a sense of destination at the Borneo Kota Kinabalu resort with upmarket designs that evoke emotional connections for guests with the destination, offering them the iconic Club Med experience in a site that is simply paradise."Unique business model poised to yield strong demandClub Med's success can be attributed to its capacity to market and distribute its resorts directly, evident from a consistent five percent year-on-year growth and a steady 1.4 million guests pre-pandemic, bringing them a total of 1.7 billion Euros in business volume in 2019. Occupancy rates across the globe reflected this success as well, with pre-pandemic averages of 75 percent in the East, South Asia and Pacific region, as well as 76 percent and 78 percent in the Europe-Africa and North America regions respectively.Primed to bring the all-inclusive travel model to pioneering heightsAs the pioneer provider of premium all-inclusive holidays, Club Med offers a plethora of activities from adventure sports, to culturally immersive programmes and family-focused offerings. Creating a sense of destination by seamlessly blending the resort facilities into the natural surroundings of idyllic locations, the unique Club Med experience is complemented by the resorts' smooth flow between social, F&B and entertainment venues, to the various tranquil zones as well as the kids' club and spaces for families to converge. Club Med is the world leader for all-inclusive holidays, having crafted more than 70 years' worth of experiences in over 70 resorts around the world, bringing across a unique energy that guests feed off of.ABOUT CLUB MEDClub Med, founded in 1950 by Gerard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world's leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and working couples. Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts, of which 85% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23,000 Gentils Organisateurs (GOs) and Gentils Employes (GEs), representing 110 nationalities.