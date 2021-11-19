Club Wyndham Denarau Island Gears Up For December Reopening

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning resort Club Wyndham Denarau Island, a vacation club brand of Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, is scheduled to re-open on December 1 and debut a number of renovations and upgrades as international tourism in Fiji begins to ramp up.



Club Wyndham Denarau Island

"Our team here has been incredibly patient waiting out the COVID-19 outbreak and the tourism downturn, and now we are very excited to be welcoming back our guests," said General Manager Kaydee George.

"We are pleased that we can open all facilities at the resort, including pools and food and beverage outlets, with some COVID-19 restrictions on numbers. I am also confident that the renovations and upgrades that we have made during this closure will help take our resort experience to the next level."

Some of the key projects that have occurred at the resort over the past 18 months include:

A transformation of pool restaurant and bar, Dua Tale, and its commercial kitchen

Further work on the Latte Lounge and a new Sugar Shack serving sweet treats at the beachfront

Replacement of in-room whitegoods in many rooms

Purchase of an inflatable movie screen for Sunday Dive-in Movie nights

The addition of new games, including a pool table, giant chess set, Jenga and noughts and crosses

Refurbishment of the hot pool

Purchase of new equipment including kayaks and paddleboards for club members to enjoy on a complimentary basis

The resort is ready to unveil a refreshed range of activities, including dive-in-movie nights with a big outdoor screen, kayak and stand up paddle board safaris, photo mementos, basket making, kava demonstrations, coconut leaf weaving, volleyball and Fijian language classes.

Those activities are in addition to the host of facilities guests have access to, including Mamacita Restaurant & Bar, The Beach Shack Bar and Grill, The Latte Lounge located in the lobby and swim up-pool bars at the lagoon-style swimming pool and adults' only pool. The resort also boasts a kids' club, day spa, gym and 24-hour reception.

Club Wyndham Denarau Island is a timeshare resort utilised by the close to 60,000 members of Club Wyndham South Pacific, one of the region's leading clubs with 52 resorts across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Japan, Hawaii and Europe.

The resort is proudly a CareFiji committed property with 100 per cent vaccination of its staff and has the necessary COVID-19 safe requirements set up at the resort along with additional measures, including enhanced hygiene standards.

"While international travel during this 'new normal' means some additional steps need to be taken by travellers, our team is familiar with Government requirements and we are confident we will be able to make the process as streamlined as possible for our guests," said Ms George.

"This resort has an international reputation for the quality of its hospitality, food and beverage, staff and activities and we are excited about being able to deliver them again. Additional health and safety procedures have done nothing to kerb our enthusiasm, and we have seen a similar response from club members who can't wait to get back to Fiji."

Earlier in the year, Club Wyndham Denarau Island was rated one of the top 25 "Best of the Best" resorts in the South Pacific region in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.

About Club Wyndham South Pacific



Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand at Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Bali, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to 52 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham South Pacific lets travellers spark their sense of adventure with a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham South Pacific offers the chance to live it. Learn more at clubwyndhamsp.com.

