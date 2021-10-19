Club Wyndham Resorts Deliver Sustainable Stays

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-three Club Wyndham South Pacific resorts across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji have rolled out a raft of sustainable initiatives while enhancing guest and club member stays. From a digital in-room experience to sustainable bamboo room keys, green practices have been prioritised across the resort portfolio.

Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director, International Operations, Wyndham Destinations is leading the charge to place a sustainable lens across every touchpoint of a Club Wyndham South Pacific resort stay.

"From Port Douglas in Australia to Wanaka in New Zealand, our resorts are located in some of the most beautiful destinations on Earth. We are proud to help preserve the environments in which we operate for future generations through the implementation of sustainable practices," said Mr Robinson.

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific has accomplished the following green initiatives across its Club Wyndham, Ramada by Wyndham and Wyndham branded resorts, which it manages in the region:

Sustainable bamboo cards are replacing plastic hotel room keys

Elimination of the majority of plastic and paper collateral with a digital in-room experience

81% reduction on paper consumption at corporate offices with employees encouraged to go paperless

Replacement of plastic biros at resorts and corporate offices with sustainable wheat straw pens

Removal of plastic packaging on orders of USBs and biros

Bulk amenities in 100% recycled containers will soon replace small single-use amenity bottles for soap, shampoo, conditioner etc. in guest rooms and club apartments

Usage of bio cutlery and packaging across food and beverage outlets

Implementation of energy-efficient lighting across the resort network

Replacement of plastic straws with eco-friendly straws across the resort portfolio

Holding of litter 'clean up' events annually across the network

Composting at multiple resorts and corporate canteen

Establishing vegetable and herb gardens at multiple resorts

No balloons used at events or celebrations across resort portfolio

e-signature technology for a paperless contracting process

Monthly monitoring, recording, and optimising of energy and water

Furniture recycling program in place with every resort refurbishment

Grey water harvesting and irrigation at Club Wyndham Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania

Replacement of petrol buggies with e-carts at Ramada by Wyndham Phillip Island

Use of free-range eggs at resorts in Australia , New Zealand and Fiji

, and Sustainably sourced suppliers

An in-room video will soon educate guests and club members on sustainable travel

With many resorts feeling the impacts of lockdowns and border closures, the company has been making the most of any forced downtime by implementing enhanced customer experiences such as a host of free resort activities. Amplifying its sustainable and eco-friendly practices has been another project the business has undertaken during this time.

"There has never been a greater interest in sustainable travel among our guests and club members, and we are pleased with how we have continuously evolved our resort and club experiences to meet the demand. We will continue to look for ways to challenge outdated thinking and welcome sustainable innovation across our resort collection," said Mr Robinson.

Club Wyndham South Pacific is a vacation ownership brand in the portfolio of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to 52 resorts across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Europe. Club Wyndham South Pacific offers a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites.

Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world's leading membership and leisure travel company. The company's Asia Pacific sustainable efforts align with the targets of Travel + Leisure Co. which recently published its 2020-2021 Social Responsibility Report detailing the company's targeted strategy to make a positive impact on the world in four social responsibility focus areas: inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, philanthropy, and ethics and human rights.

ABOUT CLUB WYNDHAM

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Sydney to the calming shores of Bali, Club Wyndham South Pacific owners have access to 52 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham South Pacific lets travellers spark their sense of adventure with a range of accommodation options from studios to self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments with large kitchens and open living spaces, right through to four-bedroom presidential suites. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham South Pacific offers the chance to live it.

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Limited, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia and Innovative Holiday Club by Club Wyndham.

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is a development partner of choice. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of approx. 75 hotels and resorts across the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Hawaii and Europe, the company's managed portfolio includes resorts branded under the globally renowned Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.