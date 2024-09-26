CMC Leading the Digital Transformation of Timor-Leste’s Gaming Industry

—

Core Management Corporation Unipessoal, Lda (CMC) has proudly announced its receipt of full licensing from SERVE, making it the first fully-flagged management and call center solution provider in Timor-Leste’s online gaming sector. This landmark achievement positions CMC as a leader in offering comprehensive services for the fast-growing online gaming industry, including customer and technical support, payment processing, and a strong compliance and governance framework.

Oecusse Digital Centre: A Groundbreaking Development

As part of its expansion, CMC is progressing with the Oecusse Digital Centre (ODC) project, located in the Special Administrative Region of Oecusse-Ambeno. This project, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of USD 550 million, is set to be a major milestone for the region. The ODC will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a corporate office, business hotels, entertainment facilities, and a cutting-edge data center, positioning itself as a hub for business, technology, and lifestyle convergence. The data center will cater to the increasing demand for secure, advanced data management.

Construction of accommodations for up to 2,000 people is scheduled to begin in Q4 2024, with operations expected by Q1 2025. The master plan envisions expanding to accommodate up to 20,000 people, making it one of the largest development projects in the region. This development signals a new era for Oecusse’s economic and infrastructure growth.

Economic Growth and Global Connectivity

ODC’s development strategy is aimed at fostering regional economic growth, attracting international investment, and supporting a growing digital ecosystem. This project will connect local opportunities with the global business landscape, positioning Oecusse as a critical player in the region's development.

CMC’s Vision for Timor-Leste

CMC is committed to transforming Timor-Leste into a modern and internationally recognized hub for the online gaming industry. By attracting foreign investments and fostering innovation, CMC is helping to modernize the nation and ensure it meets global industry standards.

Led by Industry Experts

CMC is supported by a consortium of experts in technology, digitalization, banking, and compliance. Their collective expertise ensures CMC’s leadership in both the online gaming industry and the broader digital transformation of Timor-Leste.

Gratitude and Commitment

Joint Managing Directors of CMC, Dr. Ken Lim and Mr. Vincent Yeoh, expressed their gratitude to the Regional Government of RAEOA and the Central Government of Timor-Leste for their trust and support. They reaffirmed CMC’s commitment to promoting Timor-Leste as "The Growing Gem of Southeast Asia," driving economic growth and international recognition.

