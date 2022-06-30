CMC REIT Passed the Resolution Approving China Merchant Towers Transaction Resolution

Unitholders Agree to Acquire Iconic CBD Property in Beijing

HONG KONG, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ("CMC REIT" or "the Trust", HKEX stock code:1503) announced that the acquisition and transaction of China Merchants Tower in Beijing and other properties were approved by the Unitholders in today's Extraordinary General Meeting. The transaction closes on the same day. After the resolution was passed, CMC REIT will acquire a 46.41% stake in Onward Science & Trade Center, an iconic property located in the Chaoyang District of Beijing from China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd ("CMSK", SSE stock code: 001979) for RMB1.341 billion. The section to be acquired in the integrated property development covers an area of 48,000 square meters with the landmark China Merchants Tower in the centre. The agreed acquisition value is approximately RMB 1.341 billion. The Trust will finance the purchase by drawing down from a new loan facility.

Upon completion, the acquisition will geographically diversify CMC REIT's asset portfolio, which is currently concentrated in Shekou in Shenzhen. After completion of the acquisition, the attributable fair value of the properties of CMC REIT located in Shenzhen would decline from 100.0% to 71.4% based on the fair value as at 31 December 2021 for CMC REIT's existing properties The Acquisition in Beijing would lead to a start of CMC REIT's expansion from Shenzhen to other top tier cities in the PRC with the support of CMSK. The Acquisition is also expected to broaden CMC REIT's tenant base to reputable domestic and multi-national corporations thus expanding the sources of rental income. Following the Acquisition, the fair market value of CMC REIT's portfolio is expected to increase by 40.0% and total assets for CMC REIT are expected to exceed RMB10 billion.

Mr. HUANG Junong, Chairman and Non-executive Director of CMC REIT, said, "We are very glad to take forward the acquisition on Hong Kong's 25th Handover Anniversary marking the beginning of a new chapter for CMC REIT. The capital contribution has exemplified perfectly CMSK's support to CMC REIT by offering invaluable opportunities to acquire offices in Beijing core districts further boosting CMC REIT's competitiveness with enhanced asset management, diversified property portfolio and an additional source of income. We believe there will be an increase in assets attributable to existing holders of redeemable units per unit as well as unitholderreturn."

After completion of delivery, large-scale renovation projects on all CMC REIT's properties since 2019 will come to a close. Public areas, lobbies and outdoor landscapes of properties have been refurbished to improve tenant experience. Through continuous effort in the strengthening of its property operations, CMC REIT remains dedicated to boosting rental income before forthcoming leases in order to enhance revenue.

About CMC REIT

China Merchants Commercial REIT is a Hong Kong collective investment scheme constituted as a unit trust and authorised under section 104 of the SFO. China Merchants Commercial REIT is a REIT formed to primarily own and invest in high quality income-generating commercial properties in the PRC (including Hong Kong and Macao but excluding the CML Cities). It will initially focus on: (i) the Greater Bay Area (other than Foshan and Guangzhou, being two of the CML Cities), which is where the initial five Properties are situated; and (ii) Beijing and Shanghai. China Merchants Commercial REIT is managed by the REIT Manager whose key investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable distributions, sustainable and long-term distribution growth, and enhancement in the value of China Merchants Commercial REIT's properties.

