CMC Telecom among TOP 10 SD WAN Solution Providers in Asia Pacific

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading ICT magazine in the US - CIO Advisor APAC announced the list of companies among Top 10 SD-WAN Solution Providers 2020 award (A Software-defined Wide Area Network - SD WAN). According to, CMC Telecom is the only enterprise telecom service company in Vietnam selected this award.



Mr. Dang Tung Son assesses the core challenges of current network security and the advantages that help SD-WAN change the game

This is the most anticipated 2nd annual edition on SDN of CIO Advisor APAC and this year, CMC Telecom was officially listed as TOP 10 SD WAN regional providers in Asia Pacific. Accompanying CMC Telecom in this award is leading technology enterprises such as Fortinet, CenturyLink, Lumen Technologies, Barracuda etc.

CIO Advisor magazine recognizes the distinct advantages of CMC Telecom compared to other providers. That is the ability to own strong domestic and foreign fiber optic infrastructure, highly qualified IT team and standard Data Center infrastructure, capable of multi-cloud connectivity. CMC Telecom is currently own a direct connection lines to Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud. This helps CMC Telecom to meet even the most strictly requirements of the Finance – Banking segment, large enterprises when they need to integrate the operating model on cloud infrastructure.

Top 10 SD-WAN Solution Providers were assessed objectively through the survey more than 31,000 Qualified Printed Subscribers, added 65,000 digital subscribers. The CIO Advisor magazine also checked random one leading insurance company in Vietnam, after successfully transforming the SD-WAN model through CMC Telecom with 18 connection points across the Asia-Pacific market. This company can save costs in half but while meeting very strict requirements including: high stability, easy management, secure information, data encryption on the transmission line.

Mr. Dang Tung Son - D.CEO/ CMO CMC Telecom also shared: One of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is network security, especially due to the need to deploy multiple applications. Many enterprises are using physical on-premise infrastructure and cloud-based infrastructure, even on Multi-cloud. The appearance of SD-WAN technology has been creating a more powerful transition than ever to replace the "old fashion" WAN, not suitable for the cloud computing period. And to begin digital transformation, FSI (Financial Services & Insurance), multi-national corporations or any enterprise with a widely distributed branch network can quickly thrive with SD WAN.

