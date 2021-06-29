CMC Telecom has consistently advanced to the level of premium partner, becoming an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

HANOI, Vietnam, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Telecom was promoted to Advanced Consulting Partner of AWS on June 24, according to the AWS partner website. Thus, in less than a month, CMC Telecom has completed the upgrade to a high-class partner ahead of schedule with the world's leading Cloud corporations such as Google and AWS.

Continuously increase rank

Becoming an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner is a testament to CMC Telecom's excellent and professional sales and technical team, as well as its unwavering efforts to act quickly during the company's collaboration with world's top cloud corporations



CMC Telecom was officially upgraded to Advanced Consulting Partner by AWS Partner Portal

"We value CMC Telecom's competitive ability and sound strategy, as well as their outstanding efforts in collaborating with AWS to meet our customers' growing needs. AWS believes that this is just the beginning of a breakthrough for CMC Telecom as it continues to climb the success ladder." Mr. Vu Luu - Senior Partner Development Manager at Amazon Web Services Vietnam shared.

CMC Telecom is a Vietnam-based AWS Senior Consulting Partner.

CMC Telecom's team of experts must meet strict requirements in order to be upgraded to an AWS Authorized Consulting Partner: certifications in sales consulting and technical support directly from the system. AWS testing and training. Furthermore, CMC Telecom must demonstrate its ability to qualify for an upgrade by completing the challenge.

Sharing about this, Mr. Dang Tung Son – DCEO/CMO of CMC Telecom said: "The selection and becoming a senior authorized consulting partner of AWS is part of the CSP and multi-cloud strategy. It is to bring the most useful and practical values to businesses in many segments of CMC Telecom. CMC Telecom, with a team of experienced industry experts, will be a reliable partner in assisting businesses to optimize time, cost, and security with solutions appropriate for each stage of the business."

CMC Telecom has upgraded to a new partner, and customers now enjoy numerous benefits.

Cooperation with an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Vietnam not only enables CMC Telecom customers to receive in-depth advice and better preferential policies for products and services in the AWS ecosystem, but it also enables businesses to convert numbers quickly and efficiently, with numerous benefits including:

Faster connections: CMC Telecom uses AWS Direct Connect to connect directly to AWS. CMC Telecom owns six global undersea cable routes (AAE1, APG, Unity, Faster, AAG, IA).

Professionalism: CMC Telecom's team of experts with full Professional certifications is trained directly by AWS and prioritized to handle problems as they arise.

24/7 Operation Monitoring: CMC Telecom's SOC (Service Operation Center) Monitoring Center will be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that the system on AWS runs smoothly, safely, and securely.

Simple payment: CMC will assist businesses in managing costs, paying and issuing invoices for service use through a variety of flexible payment methods.

Becoming an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in Vietnam helps CMC Telecom reaffirm its prestige, position, and solid and extensive technological foundation. Most importantly, this clearly demonstrates CMC Telecom's "Customer Centricity" philosophy, which is a testament to CMC Telecom customers' trust and satisfaction over the past 13 years.

Connect with CMC Telecom experts right away to receive advice and incentives: https://aws.cmctelecom.vn/