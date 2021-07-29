CM.com recognised as a major player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for the Worldwide Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market

BREDA, Netherlands, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CM.com (AMS: CMCOM), a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce, has been positioned as a Major Player in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Communication Platform as a Service Vendor Assessment.

"The CPaaS industry continues to be one of the fastest growing industries. We have been providing thousands of global businesses with software solutions facilitating superior customer experience," said Jan Saan, chief technology officer at CM.com.

"We are pleased to be named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CPaaS. A recognition that our software for Conversational Commerce, configurable messaging and payments solutions with an AI layer, supports businesses in their existing and future needs for customer engagement."

The CM.com portfolio includes messaging, voice, payments, and authentication APIs. The Conversational Commerce platform enables businesses to engage with customers across multiple messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Business Chat, blended with seamless payment capabilities through in-app payments with Apple Pay, WeChat Pay, and cards that drive sales and facilitate superior customer experience.

IDC MarketScape assesses CPaaS platform vendors that have been innovators in the market. The assessment includes vendors offering multiple APIs, including SMS, voice, related authentication, and payments, processing at least one billion API transactions in 2020.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market.

IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About CM.com

CM.com (AMS: CMCOM) is a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce that enables businesses to deliver a superior customer experience.

The communications and payments platform empowers marketing, sales, and customer support to automate engagement with customers across multiple mobile channels, blended with seamless payment capabilities that drive sales, gain customers, and increase customer happiness.