CMGE and Huawei established a full range strategic cooperation in game business

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, Huawei and CMGE duly signed a strategic cooperation agreement in game business in Shenzhen, which marks the further strengthening of the depth and breadth of the cooperation between both parties. Through the efficient, pragmatic and innovative cooperation model, and based on Huawei's terminal platform, Huawei mobile service HMS' full-scenario ecological capabilities, 5G, public cloud, AI, big data and other advantages as well as high-quality games and IP products of CMGE, both parties will actively carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in areas such as joint promotion, IP products and branding, HMS ecology, gaming competitiveness. The aims of the cooperation are to realize the sharing of resources, to create mutual benefits, and to establish a stable and sustainable strategic partnership.

Zhang Ping'an, President of Huawei Cloud BU and President of Huawei's consumer cloud services, Wu Hao, General Manager of Business Department of Huawei's consumer cloud services application market, Zhang Sijian, General Manager of Business Development Department of Huawei's consumer cloud services, Hu Weiqi, Vice President of Huawei Cloud China, Xiao Jian, Chairman and CEO of CMGE, Wang Xiaolin, Partner and Vice President of CMGE, Yuan Yu, Partner and Vice President of CMGE, Zhou Daojun, Vice President of CMGE, Sun Yue, General Manager of Business Center of CMGE, witnessed the signing of strategic cooperation agreement and engaged in in-depth discussions.

Zhang Ping'an, President of Huawei Cloud BU and President of Huawei's consumer cloud services, stated, "we have a longstanding and congenial cooperative relationship with CMGE. In the future, Huawei will continue to assist CMGE in enhancing its global game publishing capabilities and to connect with more than 730 million Huawei users worldwide through our rich operational resources, efficient developer services and diversified marketing activities based on our global channels and an application ecosystem that ranked top three globally. In addition, Huawei will leverage its advantages in software-hardware synergy and "cloud-based cooperation" to provide CMGE with a comprehensive, industry-leading and reliable set of cloud services, and to join hands with CMGE to explore application scenarios such as cloud gaming and VR gaming, so as to improve the operational qualities and enhance user experience. We are looking forward to deepening our partnership on a global scale in the future, and are confident that this partnership will bring CMGE's innovations to many more users around the world, to open a new chapter and establish a new paradigm for cooperation in the field of gaming.

CMGE is a leading IP-based game operator and publisher. Mr. Xiao Jian, Chairman and CEO of the company, stated, "in the past, CMGE has already cooperated with Huawei in the game business, having launched many successful IP-based blockbuster games including Soul Land: God of Battle Arise, Dragon Ball Awakening, One Piece: The Path of Powers, Thunder Empire, Xuan Yuan Sword: The Origin, and The New Legend of The Condor Heroes: Iron Blood and Loyal Heart. These games were released on the Huawei APP Gallery and Huawei Game Center and had brought a wide selection of high quality games for Huawei users. The two parties have established a well-developed mechanism for dialogues and cooperation and have accumulated rich experience in fostering coordinated development. This strategic cooperation marks a historical milestone, and we are looking forward to deepening our relationship with Huawei. CMGE will continue to provide Huawei and its users with competitive and high-quality games and services, top-notch operations of IP brands, and in-depth coordinated cooperation on a global scale. We will see Huawei Cloud as our first choice for cloud support service provider, and in the future, we will release more blockbuster games fully utilizing the cloud services provided by Huawei Cloud. We are hopeful about the potential of and the outlook for our future cooperation."

