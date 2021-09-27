CMMC-RPO™ Ecuron to attend the Space Tech Expo USA Oct. 7-8 in Long Beach, CA.

Ecuron is excited to announce their attendance at the Space Tech Expo Conference in Long Beach, CA. They will be available throughout the event to discuss the upcoming CMMC standard and how it will affect those in the aerospace industry.

Ecuron, a leading CMMC Registered Provider Organization (CMMC-RPO) and cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced its attendance at Space Tech Expo, America’s leading showcase of space technology and services for spacecraft, satellite and launcher systems, subsystems, components, and materials for civil, military and commercial space. This two-day event will be held on October 7-8, 2021 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California.

At this year’s Space Tech Expo the high-level industry expert panels will discuss key developments in the US space industry and share their insight on the most important developments and challenges facing space engineers and manufacturers today. Panels of the first day include a focus on the national security aspect as well, as many of the exhibitors are part of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and the DoD supply chain. Companies in the DIB are currently navigating the different DFARS rule sets that are designed to lead the suppliers from the current NIST 800-171 requirement to the new cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

“It has been a challenging year for everybody, and we are excited to re-connect with our clients in person at this inspiring industry event. Our attendance at Space Tech Expo underscores our dedication to helping the aerospace supply chain reshape their cybersecurity strategies to adapt to the upcoming CMMC requirements by the DoD,” said George Kiersted, CEO. “Our CMMC consulting service is designed to take companies from their current status all the way to certification. Sometimes this means we have to start with a NIST 800-171 assessment to get them compliant with current requirements first.” As a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (CMMC-RPO), Ecuron can perform pre-certification services that include CMMC gap analysis, CMMC implementation help, and CMMC pre-assessments.

Ecuron representatives will be available for inquiries and in-person meetings, presentations, and discussions throughout the event. An appointment request can be made in advance via email to cmmc@ecuron.com .

About Ecuron

Ecuron is a boutique cybersecurity consulting company and CMMC Registered Provider Organization (CMMC-RPO) with headquarters in Houston, TX. Our mission is to create a partnership with you, securing your data and protecting your organization every step of the way. Born out of the professional collaboration of a team of cybersecurity veterans we specialize in CMMC for DoD contractors, NIST 800-171, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other cybersecurity frameworks for businesses. For more information, visit https://www.ecuron.com .

