CNBC Contributor and crypto expert Marc LoPresti joins Earth Fund DAO team

Following the recent addition of CNBC luminary Jon Najarian, Marc LoPresti, Wall Street veteran and CNBC contributor has also joined Earth Fund DAO as investor and advisor. We are also pleased to announce that Marc chaired the DAO Panel during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week last week.

With his 25+ years of experience in alternative investments and crypto, Marc will help the Earth Fund DAO continue their roll-out while pursuing relationships with key strategic partners.

“The advent of DAOs is an important part of the evolving crypto/blockchain ecosystem. By putting decision-making in the hands of the stakeholders, DAOs achieve a level of true management decentralization unmatched by other structures”, LoPresti noted. “EarthFund DAO’s high-quality team and compelling mission statement made it easy to choose this DAO as the one to work with”

LoPresti was recently asked to chair the panel on DAO’s during this week’s much-anticipated Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. “I look forward to serving as chairman of this important panel, where I will be educating the audience about DAOs by featuring EarthFund DAO as a leader in this emerging and important sector of blockchain.”

Fresh from their launch on KuCoin and having recently paired with UI8, a UX agency, to design and build an easy-to-use blockchain app that helps people work together to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems, the EarthFund DAO is gearing up for an ambitious 2022.

As the Earth Fund development team works on building and designing the app, Najarian, LoPresti, and the Earth Fund leadership team will be working on ways to drive awareness of the brand and the mission.

To find out more about the project, visit earthfund.io.

