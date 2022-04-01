CNC Intelligence Leading the Transformation of the Asset Recovery Space

—

CNC Intelligence is formed by a team of experts in Cyber Intelligence, Crypto Investigations, Asset Recovery and Offshore Legal. Each expert has worked in their respective field of expertise for over 40 years. The team will use state of the art Cyber Tools, Software Solutions, closed databases, Open Intelligence (OSINT), Human Intelligence (HUMINT), Cyber Intelligence (CYBINT) and Financial Intelligence (FININT) to provide the best results for clients.



In the world today, technology plays a massive part for us and just from our smartphones, we can quickly transfer funds out just with just a few clicks. This has also led to scams and hacking of consumers accounts leading to funds being transferred out without their consent or by mistake. The team at CNC Intelligence with expertise and experience in recovering funds from a variety of sources will have the right solution for customers.



Customers who paid for goods or services via a Credit or Debit Card will have consumer protections via the Chargeback Process. The team at CNC Intelligence provides Chargeback Dispute services to help clients recover their money. For bank wire recovery, each jurisdiction has its unique challenges. By having a network of lawyers around the world, CNC Intelligence can assist clients and their local banks and apply pressure to the beneficiary bank and company that received the funds.



Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently rising in popularity, and the team can trace them. Once the Cryptocurrency is traced to the last Wallet before being exchanged to Fiat Currency, the investigations team will track down the owners and assist in recovering the funds.



No two cases are the same, and CNC Intelligence offers bespoke solutions suitable for the customer's case. Every Fund Recovery Case is individually evaluated, and a specific Fund Recovery Action plan will be provided for the customer's case. Clients can schedule a complimentary 15 minutes initial consultation with the team at CNC Intelligence to determine which of the Asset Recovery and Intelligence Service is suitable for the client's case.



"CNC Intelligence has developed unique digital asset recovery strategies in which lost funds of clients can be traced and the perpetrator is brought to justice," said Elliot Taylor, VP of Client Relations for CNC Intelligence Inc., "By using ultra-sophisticated technology, the company can trace the point of theft and the recovery from cyber-fraudsters. The technological expertise and experience in nabbing cyber frauds further sharpen the steps to find out the cybercriminals."



CNC Intelligence was founded by Cyber Intelligence, Crypto Investigations, Asset Recovery and Offshore Legal Experts. Each expert of the fields comes with over 40 years of experience and came together to form a boutique Cyber and Crypto Intelligence Group focusing on producing the best results. The team provides Actionable Intelligence to clients by using the latest Cyber tools, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), Human Intelligence (HUMINT) and cutting edge technology.

