CNERGENZ Berhad launches Prospectus for ACE Market IPO

Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd; Mr. Kong Chia Liang, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of CNERGENZ Berhad; Dato' Azman bin Mahmud, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of CNERGENZ Berhad; Mr. Lye Yhin Choy, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of CNERGENZ Berhad; Mr. Lye Thim Loong, Chief Corporate Officer & Executive Director of CNERGENZ Berhad [L-R]