CNFinance Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Highlights

Total loan origination volume [1] was RMB2,841.8 million ( US$432.5 million ) during the first quarter of 2021, among which RMB1,063.1 million was first lien loan and RMB1,778.7 million was second lien loan.

was ( ) during the first quarter of 2021, among which was first lien loan and was second lien loan. Total outstanding loan principal [2] was RMB10.3 billion as of March 31, 2021 , compared to RMB9.7 billion as of December 31, 2020 . Under the collaboration model, the outstanding first lien loan principal was RMB3.5 billion and the outstanding second lien loan principal was RMB5.2 billion . Under the traditional facilitation model, the outstanding first lien loan principal was RMB0.7 billion and the outstanding second lien loan principal was RMB0.9 billion .

was as of , compared to as of . Under the collaboration model, the outstanding first lien loan principal was and the outstanding second lien loan principal was . Under the traditional facilitation model, the outstanding first lien loan principal was and the outstanding second lien loan principal was . Total interest and fees income were RMB425.1 million ( US$64.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB493.7 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.9% from in the same period of 2020. Net income/(losses) was a net income of RMB85.6 million ( US$13.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the net losses of RMB65.7 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the net losses of in the same period of 2020. Basic earnings/(losses) per ADS and diluted earnings/(losses) per ADS were RMB1.25 (US$0.19) and RMB1.19 (US$0.18) , respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB(0.96) and RMB(0.96) , respectively, in the same period of 2020.

"In the first quarter of 2021, CNFinance recorded strong operational results. In this quarter, the Company facilitated loans with a total size of RMB2.84 billion, increased by 142.7% from RMB1.17 billion in the first quarter of 2020. We recorded total interest and fees income of RMB425.1 million in this quarter, and our net income was RMB85.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the net losses of RMB65.7 million in the same period of 2020. As the COVID-19 has been effectively contained in China, our business operations were fully resumed in the first quarter of 2021. The increased demand for capital by MSE owners and the high efficiency of our collaboration model were the main drivers for our growth. Going forward, we will continue to devote ourselves in securing more funding sources and lowering the funding costs to meet the demands of our customers. We will seize this opportunity to expand our business and create higher value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total interest and fees income decreased by 13.9% to RMB425.1million (US$64.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB493.7 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the Company's interest income on loans.

Interest and financing service fees on loans decreased by 13.7% to RMB422.0 million (US$64.2 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB489.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to lowered interest rates on loans facilitated in an effort to comply with the rules and regulations issued by relevant PRC regulatory authorities, including the Decisions of the Supreme People's Court to Amend the Provisions on Several Issues concerning the Application of Law in the Trial of Private Lending Cases issued in August 2020.

Interest on deposits with banks decreased by 31.1% to RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB4.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to smaller average daily balance of time deposits.

Interest and fees expenses decreased by 22.2% to RMB156.3 million (US$23.8 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB200.9 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the lower average interest rate of the borrowings under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest and fees income were RMB268.8 million (US$40.9 million) for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 8.2% from RMB292.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Collaboration cost for sales partners, representing sales incentives paid to sales partners, increased by 4.0% to RMB98.1 million (US$14.9 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB94.3 million in the same period of 2020, attributable to the increased loan balance under the collaboration model.

Net interest and fees income after collaboration cost was RMB170.7 million (US$26.0 million) for the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB198.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Provision for credit losses decreased by 93.8% to RMB13.7 million (US$2.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB220.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the combined effect of (a) the increase in outstanding loan principal under the collaboration model that was guaranteed by the Credit Risk Mitigation Positions(CRMPs) put up by the sales partners; and (b) lower probability of default (PD) under the current expected credit loss (CECL) model which takes into account the outlook of a more positive economy growth of China in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to that of the same period of 2020 under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Net gains on sales of loans increased by 35.2% to RMB40.3 million (US$6.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB29.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase of NPLs transferred to third-party purchasers and repurchased by sales partners.

Other gains, net increased by 2.6% to RMB7.8 million (US$1.2million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB7.6 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase of CRMPs forfeited by the sales partners.

Total operating expenses decreased by 6.3% to RMB94.2 million (US$14.3 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB100.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Employee compensation and benefits increased by 7.9% to RMB49.0 million (US$7.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB45.4 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the higher social security and housing fund as employee benefits during the first quarter of 2021 resulting from the cease of the phased reduction policy released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2020.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 69.7% to RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB15.5 million in the same period of 2020. According to the Company's share option plan adopted on December 31, 2019, approximately 50%, 30% and 20% of the option granted will be vested on December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Related compensation cost of the option grants will be recognized over the requisite period.

Taxes and surcharges decreased by 48.5% to RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB13.0 million in the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to a decrease in the non-deductible value added tax ("VAT"). The decrease in VAT was attributable to the characterization of certain amounts as "service fees charged to trust plans" which are a non-deductible item. According to Chinese tax regulations, "service fees charged to trust plans" incur a 6% VAT on the subsidiary level, but are not recorded as an input VAT on a consolidated trust plan level. "Service fees charged to trust plans" was significantly decreased in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 due to maturity of some trust plans.

Operating lease cost decreased by 39.7% to RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to RMB6.8 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the continued development of the collaboration model that allowed the Company to further reduce the office leasing costs which previously used to rent offices to accommodate sales staff.

Other expenses increased by 50.0% to RMB29.7 million (US$4.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021 from RMB19.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the recovery of COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the increase of promotion and advertising expenses and expenses associated with business trips of the employees.

Income tax benefit/(expense) was income tax expense of RMB29.2 million (US$4.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to income tax benefit of RMB16.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the fact that we recorded an income before income tax expense for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to a loss before income tax expense for the same period of 2020.

Effective tax rate increased to 25.5% for the first quarter of 2021, while in the first quarter of 2020 the Company had losses before income tax of RMB82.2 million, leading to a negative tax effect of the non-deductible share-based compensation expenses in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income/(losses) was a net income of RMB85.6 million (US$13.1 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the net losses of RMB65.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic earnings/(losses) per ADS and diluted earnings/(losses) per ADS were RMB1.25 (US$0.19) and RMB1.19 (US$0.18), respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB(0.96) and RMB(0.96), respectively, in the same period of 2020. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.2 billion (US$0.3 billion), compared to RMB2.0 billion as of December 31, 2020, including RMB 1.3 billion (US$ 0.2 billion) and RMB1.0 billion from structured funds as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, which could only be used to grant new loans and activities.

The actual delinquency rate for loans originated by the Company decreased from 22.6% as of December 31, 2020 to 21.3% as of March 31, 2021. Under the collaboration model, the actual delinquency rate for first lien loans increased from 18.0% as of December 31, 2020 to 20.7% as of March 31, 2021, and the actual delinquency rate for second lien loans decreased from 15.6% as of December 31, 2020 to 13.6% as of March 31, 2021. Under the traditional facilitation model, the actual delinquency rate for first lien loans increased from 47.0% as of December 31, 2020 to 48.3% as of March 31, 2021, and the actual delinquency rate for second lien loans increased from 43.2% as of December 31, 2020 to 46.1% as of March 31, 2021.

The actual NPL rate for loans originated by the Company decreased from 11.7% as of December 31, 2020 to 10.9% as of March 31, 2021. Under the collaboration model, the actual NPL rate for first lien loans increased from 6.7% as of December 31, 2020 to 7.7% as of March 31, 2021, and the actual NPL rate for second lien loans increased from 4.6% as of December 31, 2020 to 4.9% as of March 31, 2021. Under the traditional facilitation model, the actual NPL rate for first lien loans increased from 38.2% as of December 31, 2020 to 39.0% as of March 31, 2021, and the actual NPL rate for second lien loans increased from 31.6% as of December 31, 2020 to 35.1% as of March 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company's results of operations will depend on future developments of the pandemic in China and across the globe, which are subject to changes and substantial uncertainty and therefore cannot be predicted. For the second quarter of 2021, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, we expect net income to be no less than RMB50 million.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects our current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

About CNFinance Holdings Limited

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company) is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance conducts business by collaborating with sales partners and trust company partners. Sales partners are responsible for recommending micro-and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to its trust company partners who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitates are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands)



December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021

RMB RMB US$ Assets













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,960,923 2,223,739 338,402 Loans principal, interest and financing service fee

receivables (include loans held-for-sale of

RMB586,206,781 and RMB583,203,729, with

RMB76,013,067 and RMB122,508,717 measured at

fair value as of December 31, 2020 and March 31,

2021, respectively) 9,688,941 10,354,727 1,575,750 Allowance for credit losses 659,479 637,612 97,030 Net loans principal, interest and financing service fee receivables 9,029,462 9,717,115 1,478,720 Investment securities 418,137 419,126 63,781 Property and equipment 4,716 3,905 594 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,230 4,546 692 Deferred tax assets 75,824 84,376 12,840 Deposits 114,052 119,514 18,187 Right-of-use assets 19,468 20,072 3,055 Other assets 607,684 650,624 99,010







Total assets 12,233,496 13,243,017 2,015,281







Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Interest-bearing borrowings





Borrowings under agreements to repurchase 508,577 355,387 54,082 Other borrowings 5,649,669 6,692,961 1,018,514 Accrued employee benefits 29,627 16,606 2,527 Income taxes payable 154,807 164,386 25,016 Deferred tax liabilities 396,594 387,481 58,966 Lease liabilities 19,545 20,144 3,065 Credit risk mitigation position 1,209,729 1,297,336 197,424 Other liabilities 523,697 474,257 72,171







Total liabilities 8,492,245 9,408,558 1,431,765







Ordinary shares (3,800,000,000 shares authorized;

1,371,643,240 shares with USD0.0001 as par value

issued as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021) 917 917 140 Additional paid-in capital 999,663 1,004,354 152,839 Retained earnings 2,759,128 2,844,708 432,899 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (18,457) (15,520) (2,362)







Total shareholders' equity 3,741,251 3,834,459 583,516















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,233,496 13,243,017 2,015,281









CNFINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (In thousands, except for earnings per share and earnings per ADS)

Three months ended March 31,

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB US$ Interest and fees income













Interest and financing service fees on

loans 489,188 421,980 64,216 Interest on deposits with banks 4,498 3,082 469







Total interest and fees income 493,686 425,062 64,685







Interest and fees expenses (200,894) (156,259) (23,779)







Net interest and fees income 292,792 268,803 40,906







Collaboration cost for sales partners (94,271) (98,068) (14,924)







Net interest and fees income after

collaboration cost 198,521 170,735 25,982 Provision for credit losses (220,840) (13,723) (2,088)







Net interest and fees (losses)/income

after collaboration cost and

provision for credit losses (22,319) 157,012 23,894







Realized gains on sales of investments,

net 3,054 3,918 596 Net gains on sales of loans 29,809 40,304 6,133 Other gains, net 7,636 7,801 1,187







Total non-interest income 40,499 52,023 7,916















Operating expenses





Employee compensation and benefits (45,355) (48,956) (7,450) Share-based compensation expenses (15,518) (4,692) (714) Taxes and surcharges (12,994) (6,706) (1,020) Operating lease cost (6,826) (4,155) (632) Other expenses (19,793) (29,711) (4,522)







Total operating expenses (100,486) (94,220) (14,338)















(Losses)/Income before income tax

expense (82,306) 114,815 17,472 Income tax benefit/(expense) 16,543 (29,235) (4,449)







Net (losses)/income (65,763) 85,580 13,023







(Losses)/Earnings per share





Basic (0.05) 0.06 0.01 Diluted (0.05) 0.06 0.01 (Losses)/Earnings per ADS (1 ADS

equals 20 ordinary shares)





Basic (0.96) 1.25 0.19 Diluted (0.96) 1.19 0.18







Other comprehensive income





Net unrealized income on investment

securities 74 - - Foreign currency translation

adjustment 4,530 2,936 447







Comprehensive (losses)/income (61,159) 88,516 13,470









