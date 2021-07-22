HONG KONG, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower the next generation of storytellers, CNN Academy and the University of Nottingham Malaysia (UNM) presented a two-week virtual summer camp on multiplatform storytelling. The summer camp, which took place from July 5th – July 16th, provided training and academic courses for aspiring students and professionals to develop best practices in multiplatform journalism, production and storytelling.



CNN and University of Nottingham Malaysia partner to empower the next generation of storytellers

Through live interactive seminars with CNN award-winning journalists, feedback sessions with editors and virtual lessons on The CNN Academy Hub, the program provided students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in multiplatform journalism and an understanding of how modern news gathering organisations operate. Students also had the opportunity to apply their learning into real-time practice by producing their own multiplatform content with guidance from the CNN Academy trainers and presented their projects at the end of the program.

In addition to live seminars, workshops and recordings of the sessions, students also had access to hours of self-learning modules on a wide range of topics including covering breaking news, crafting engaging narratives and storytelling using digital techniques and tools. All resources are available on The CNN Academy Hub, an e-learning platform that allows students to learn and study anytime and anywhere.

"In an age of information clutter, it is critical to prepare future communicators to continue telling compelling stories and reporting trustworthy, fact-based content. Drawing on CNN's expertise in multiplatform journalism and production, we are delighted to be partnering with UNM to provide students with an opportunity to learn from experienced journalists and empower them with knowledge and skill sets that will prepare them for their future roles," said Alireza Haji Hosseini, Director at CNN Academy.

"This summer camp has enabled our students to gain unrivalled experience and expert tuition in producing compelling stories from one of the world's leading news organisations. This experience has provided our students with the toolkit of expertise, knowledge and skills that set them in good stead as they progress in their careers. We look forward to continuing to develop this exciting partnership with CNN for the benefit of our students and society as a whole," said Dr Jason Pandya-Wood, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at University of Nottingham Malaysia.

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a WarnerMedia company.

About the University of Nottingham Malaysia

The University of Nottingham is a research-intensive university with a proud heritage. Studying at the University of Nottingham is a life-changing experience and we pride ourselves on unlocking the potential of our students. We have a pioneering spirit, expressed in the vision of our founder Sir Jesse Boot, which has seen us lead the way in establishing campuses in China and Malaysia - part of a globally connected network of education, research and industrial engagement. Ranked 103rd out of more than 1,000 institutions globally and 18th in the UK by the QS World University Rankings 2022, the University's state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive and disability sport provision is reflected in its crowning as The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021 Sports University of the Year. We are ranked eighth for research power in the UK according to REF 2014. We have six beacons of research excellence helping to transform lives and change the world; we are also a major employer and industry partner - locally and globally. Alongside Nottingham Trent University, we lead the Universities for Nottingham initiative, a pioneering collaboration which brings together the combined strength and civic missions of Nottingham's two world-class universities and is working with local communities and partners to aid recovery and renewal following the COVID-19 pandemic.