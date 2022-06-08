HONG KONG, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month on 'Culinary Journeys', CNN profiles one of Japan's most exciting chefs, Natsuko Shoji. Crowned Asia's Best Female Chef earlier this year at the annual gathering of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia, she is the owner of Été – a pastry shop and restaurant in Tokyo which combines modern French cooking with fresh and seasonal Japanese ingredients. This special 30-minute episode explores the elements - both in and outside the kitchen - that made Shoji the star she is today, and learns how she plans to navigate the future as a new generation of Japanese chef.



CNN’s ‘Culinary Journeys’ spotlights the life and work of renowned Japanese chef Natsuko Shoji

Shoji is known for her attention to aesthetics, and often incorporates her other passions - art and fashion - into her culinary process. This homage to the creative industries is evident at Été, too. The restaurant's interior showcases the craftsmanship of a host of renowned artists, including pieces by MADSAKI - an artist with whom Shoji has collaborated for several years. CNN joins the pair as they catch up at MADSAKI's studio in southern Tokyo.

There's no doubt that Shoji's journey to the top has been challenging. She was helped along the way by her mentors, one of whom is Shohei Shimono, chef and owner of the French restaurant à nu. Shimono reflects on first meeting Shoji when she was just a high school student, and on her early years as his trainee. CNN then charts Shoji's steady rise in the culinary world - and the setbacks she faced along the way - culminating in her opening her own pastry shop in 2014. 'Culinary Journeys' also hears from Shoji's mother - one of her biggest champions.

Being a female chef in Japan's male dominated culinary world isn't easy. It's even tougher for female sushi chefs to break through - something Fumie Miyoshi knows all too well. Despite the odds, Miyoshi has become one of the most recognized sushi chefs in the upscale Ginza neighborhood of Tokyo. The programme brings Shoji and Miyoshi together, and the two bond over shared experiences in the industry.

Finally, CNN hears from one of Shoji's role models: chef Vicky Lau, who currently serves as the head chef of the two Michelin star restaurant Tate Dining Room in Hong Kong. The pair catch up to discuss their past collaborations and future career visions. For Shoji, that includes creating more awareness around what it takes to excel in the food industry, and visiting her old high school to help guide a new generation of aspiring chefs.

Culinary Journeys trailer: https://bit.ly/3MulcJz

Culinary Journeys images: https://bit.ly/3Q1KqSP

Culinary Journeys microsite: https://cnn.it/3Gh6WCA

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Sunday, 12th June at 9:30am, 12:30pm and 6:00pm HKT

Monday, 13th June at 5:30am HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.