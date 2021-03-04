HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the global pandemic has changed the way we live, work and play, the new normal offers a chance to explore the latest trends, enjoy a fresh take on tradition, and push the boundaries of innovation. In this 30-minute special, CNN's 'Reconnect South Korea' meets the innovators, creators and adventurers who are paving the way and reconnecting the world with South Korea.



CNN’s ‘Reconnect South Korea’ explores a fresh fusion of culture and technology

The journey begins with a cup of Dalgona coffee, a fluffy, whipped caffeinated beverage, inspired by a traditional South Korean street food treat. The coffee has taken the internet by storm with one tutorial viewed more than 12 million times. CNN meets the YouTuber responsible for this viral sensation, Kim Ja-eun, also known as J'Adore Recipe. CNN also speaks with Hong Kyung-soo, owner of the trendy Café Cha, which has taken the traditional Korean street food snack to a whole new level.

'Reconnect South Korea' then takes to the streets of Seoul, starting first at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a standout venue which has hosted major international events in the past. Today, it is using technology to successfully host a digital art exhibit, offering a completely immersive escape to nature, right in the heart of the city. Next, CNN visits the Hyundai Card Music Library, a space that is connecting some of K-pop's biggest names with their millions of fans around the world through virtual concerts and events.

And while some platforms are going digital to entertain, others have gone virtual to conduct business. Take, for example, the Virtual Seoul Platform, a 3D world that encourages visitors to virtually explore landmarks in the city, while also allowing international businesses to host major meetings and events.

The journey ends in the great outdoors, as a growing number of Koreans turn to nature to satisfy a craving for escape and adventure. One increasingly popular trend is "Cha Bak", a form of car-camping with a socially distanced appeal. CNN meets Lee Soo-bin, a seasoned camper who has been documenting his adventures across South Korea on social media. This boom, he says, has grown his online presence as well with travelers around the world wanting a taste of Korean adventure. Finally, CNN talks to Son Ho-young, a camping gear shop owner who reveals he has experienced a huge increase in sales during the pandemic, with more newcomers looking to try it out.

