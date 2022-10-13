HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Quest's World of Wonder, CNN anchor and correspondent Richard Quest returns to Singapore to explore and reconnect with the DNA of the island-nation.



CNN’s Richard Quest returns to Singapore on Quest’s World of Wonder

Quest begins his journey catching up with one of Singapore's best-known comics, Rishi Budhrani. Born and bred in the city-state, the comedian is fiercely loyal to Singapore and shares his tongue-in-cheek humour with Quest explaining why he describes his home as a 'moody teenager'.

Singapore is a melting pot of excellence when it comes to cuisine and at the core of eating is the Hawker Centre, an integral part of culture and daily life. Quest visits a Hawker Centre with Dr Leslie Tay, a doctor by profession and a foodie by passion. He introduces Quest to his favourite hawkers including one who has been cooking the same dish for 40 years and another who is trying to preserve the tradition for the next generation.

Next, Quest meets Sam Lo, a Singapore-based visual artist, who is shaking up the island's conservative mindset. Lo uses art to try and define and understand the culture of Singapore. Lo also gives Quest a crash-course in Singlish – a type of informal English unique to Singapore.

Finally, Quest heads to Gardens by the Bay, an example of how Singapore strikes a balance between lush green oasis and steel and concrete jungle. Both a garden and an architectural marvel, it's now one of the country's most iconic landmarks. Quest meets with Gardens by the Bay's Mei Leng Lim and learns the secrets to growing orchards, the national flower.

Quest's World of Wonder – Singapore trailer: https://bit.ly/3SKAcHn

Quest's World of Wonder – Singapore images: https://bit.ly/3TfyzRJ

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 15th October at 8:30pm SGT

Sunday, 16th October at 4:30am and 2:30pm SGT

Monday, 17th October at 8:30am SGT

Saturday, 22nd October at 1:30pm and 11:30pm SGT

Monday, 24th October at 5:30am SGT

Tuesday, 25th October at 3:45am SGT

Wednesday, 26th October at 3:45am SGT