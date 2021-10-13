HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has made online learning commonplace across the world, turning digital learning tools into a lifeline for many students. On this month's episode of 'Tech for Good', CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout meets the entrepreneurs demonstrating how technology can be used to support education, in spite of lockdowns and uncertainty.



CNN’s ‘Tech for Good’ showcases the technology that could shape the future of education

With its blue body and big eyes, Moxie is an animated robot that wants to be friends with your child. Developed by Embodied, a robotics company based in California, the AI-powered companion is designed to support the social, emotional and cognitive development of children. Meanwhile, Germany-based company Tonies has created a screen-free audio player for kids, and US-based Volley has come out with a suite of interactive games for children to play on voice-controlled devices.

For some entrepreneurs, a hands-on approach is the way to educate the next generation of technologists. Lu Stout speaks with Marina Bers, a professor at Tufts University who co-founded KinderLab Robotics, a company which produces a robot kit called KIBO that teaches children how to create and program their own robots. CNN also learns how Swedish company imagiLabs is trying to make coding more accessible for girls.

Next, we hear from the Head of International at perhaps the most famous virtual classroom: Zoom, the California-based video conferencing platform. Lu Stout also speaks to Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's, an Indian education technology company whose flagship app offers video lessons, interactive content and assessments aimed at personalizing learning. Outschool, an education startup based in Los Angeles, is also bullish on the promise of online learning, offering a variety of classes that won't be found in your average curriculum.

Beyond teaching materials, some companies are offering digital tools to help students stay connected to learning. Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Norway-based quiz game company Kahoot!, discusses the value of game-based and social learning. Finally, CNN hears from the co-founder and CEO of Numerade, a tutoring platform powered by AI that seeks to match different teaching styles to how an individual student learns.

