Co-Founder of The Infinity Life, Barbie Layton, was Featured in USA Today

In the USA Today, Barbie Layton, Co-Founder of The Infinity Life, was listed among the Top 10 Conscious Female Leaders to Watch in 2022. This listing recognizes Female Conscious Business Leaders who are set to make a difference this year. All the women featured in this list have fought hard, worked harder, reached the pinnacle of success, and set an example for women and girls to follow in their footsteps. Each woman is a leader who has paved a path for gender equality and powerfully excelled in their respective fields. Barbie Layton is one of those influential women leaders who continue to clear the way for women in the business world.



The Infinity Life, is a company focused on helping people remember their inherent worthiness and greatness by clearing their core wounds. They offer powerful one-on-one and group eight-week courses virtually. Barbie Layton offers her signature one-of-a-kind intuitive Soulprint energy clearings that have manifested miracles in clients’ lives and a facilitator’s training program. The mission is to help as many people as possible remember their inherent worthiness and greatness so that they can create the life of their dreams.

"Gratitude for what you have at any given moment is the highest frequency,” Layton says, “to allow you to manifest more of what you wish to positively magnetize into your life."



Barbie Layton is a bestselling author and the co-founder of The Infinity Life. Her passion is to help others dissolve the emotional pain that has been holding them back so they can live an abundant and joyful life. At The Infinity Life company, Layton teaches how to transmute pain into power. It is possible to heal from trauma and use that trauma as fuel for positive change. The Infinity Life facilitators teach that anything becomes possible when one clears emotional wounds.



Barbie Layton is an energy consultant and healer who helps people thrive and give gratitude to their lives. She mainly aids those who are personal growth seekers and wish to make it to the next level despite all difficulties and challenges faced. Her goal in The Infinity Life is to make a difference in the world and help people reach their full potential. Layton offers sessions to assist those who are finding it difficult to cope or have a feeling about not being able to balance work and personal life. Or just someone is searching to take their life to the next level. Her sessions aim to help people cope with stress, manage their time better, and achieve their goals. Learn more and access a free 15-minute meditation “Upgrade your Frequency” at www.BarbieLayton.com.



About The Infinity Life:

The Infinity Life’s mission is to help the collective globe to raise its frequency, one person at a time, by simply raising an individual’s frequency. This is a grassroots movement striving to train as many people as humanly possible to raise their vibration, so they can in turn train others to do the same with a facilitator’s training program. The Infinity Life offers powerful, one-on-one, and group eight-week courses to help as many people as possible remember their inherent worthiness and greatness to live their best lives and make the world a reality better place.

