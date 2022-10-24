Co-founder of MoneyGirl, Mariam Mohammed, joins Super Fierce to make super accessible to diverse communities

SYDNEY, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthtech social enterprise platform Super Fierce has appointed speaker, entrepreneur, and co-founder of social enterprise MoneyGirl Mariam Mohammed as Chief Diversity Officer, to help make super more accessible to diverse communities.



Mariam Mohammed, Chief Diversity Officer at Super Fierce

Mariam is a longtime advocate of diversity, inclusion, and financial literacy for young women through her business MoneyGirl. She was also named one of the AFR's 100 Women of Influence in Australia and a finalist in the 2020 NSW Young Woman of the Year.

Her appointment reaffirms Super Fierce's mission to make super more accessible, in particular for diverse and migrant communities who may feel excluded from the mainstream, and who could benefit from a tailored approach to financial education.

Trenna Probert, founder & CEO of Super Fierce, said: "The gender super gap already sees the average Australian woman retiring with 42 percent less than your average man. But this disparity jumps to 49per cent when other factors are present, such as coming from a migrant or disadvantaged community.

"Australians living with disability also experience a 23 percent lower superannuation balance than they would working the same job without disability, while Aboriginal women have a median balance of exactly 50 percent of the broader Australian female population.

"This makes it even more critical that we take greater steps to offer financial literacy and accessibility in a way that is truly inclusive to people of all sorts of backgrounds and communities. Australia is one of the richest countries in the world, and there is no reason why any community groups should be excluded from accessing this wealth. At Super Fierce, we firmly believe that everyone can create a comfortable retirement with the right financial advice, no matter their background.

"We couldn't be more delighted to have on board such an impassioned advocate for diversity, inclusion, and women's financial literacy as Mariam Mohammed to help us achieve this goal."

Mariam Mohammed, Chief Diversity Officer at Super Fierce, said: "I was born and raised in Karachi, Pakistan, and moved to Australia at age 19, with $300 to my name - healing from gendered violence. When looking for that first job, a restaurant owner once commented, 'I don't want a Mohammed serving at my establishment'.

"Migrants to Australia offer a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experience. We must therefore take extra steps to give new Australians a fair go, and ensure people from all backgrounds have the tools to engage with their finances - including super - so they can live and retire with dignity.

"I'm pumped to join the talented and fiercely passionate team at Super Fierce to close the gender super gap for ALL Australian women - not just those born on this soil. I look forward to engaging with a diverse community of leaders and service providers to help make this vision a reality."

Super Fierce (www.superfierce.com.au) is a wealth advice platform and social enterprise that helps women close the gender wealth and retirement gap. It provides a scalable advice platform that compares 500+ super funds and assists in switching to save fees and maximise returns.

This is critical as the average Aussie woman could save around $100k over their working life just by cutting pointless super fees.

Super Fierce also runs Fierce Impact, which aims to donate $100 million to Australian women living at the margins of society by helping 1 million women to save on super. For every person that uses Super Fierce to switch, $100 is donated.