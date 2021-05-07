SINGAPORE, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Coa, Hong Kong , ranks No.1 in the 2021 edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars and is also named The Best Bar in China , sponsored by Perrier

, ranks No.1 in the 2021 edition of 50 Best Bars and is also named The Best Bar in , sponsored by Perrier The list features bars from 10 countries across Asia , with eight new entries

, with eight new entries China has the most venues on the list, with 13 bars and four new entries

has the most venues on the list, with 13 bars and four new entries Quinary, China Hong Kong , wins the Heering Legend of The List Award

, wins the Heering Legend of The List Award The Diplomat, China Hong Kong , is named the London Essence Best New Opening

, is named the London Essence Best New Opening No Sleep Club, Singapore , secures the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

, secures the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award Caprice Bar , China Hong Kong , and Sidecar, New Delhi , are joint winners of the Nikka Highest Climber Award

, , and Sidecar, , are joint winners of the Nikka Highest Climber Award Japanese bar owner Shingo Gokan is crowned Roku Industry Icon

See the complete list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 here.



Coa In Hong Kong Is Named The Best Bar In Asia

The 2021 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced over a virtual awards ceremony on 6th May at 6pm SG/HK time. Featuring bars from 10 countries in Asia, the sixth edition of the annual awards aims to recognise the immense talent, dedication and resilience evident across Asia's cocktail landscape. Given the devastating impact the global pandemic has had on the region's bar scene, 50 Best's role in championing great bars is more important than ever, as the organisation looks to inspire guests to return to bars through its lists and surrounding content programmes.

Coa in Hong Kong clinches the No.1 spot to take home the awards for The Best Bar in Asia and The Best Bar in China, sponsored by Perrier. At No.2 is Jigger & Pony, Singapore, which also wins The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Matusalem. Coming in at No.3 is The SG Club, which wins The Best Bar in Japan title, while Taiwan's Indulge Experimental Bistro maintains its No.4 spot on the list, reclaiming the title of The Best Bar in China Taiwan, sponsored by Asahi Super Dry. Sober Company, Shanghai, takes the No.5 spot.

Special Awards

Other special awards announced in the run-up to the ceremony were: MO Bar, Singapore, as the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award winner; Epic, Shanghai as the Campari One To Watch; Penicillin, Hong Kong as the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award winner; and Bannie Kang, of Mu, Taipei, as the Mancino Bartenders' Bartender 2021.

For press materials: https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/media-centre-registration.php

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504668/Asia_s_50_Best_Bars_2021_Media_Kit.pdf

