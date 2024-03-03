Coastal Debt Resolve Successfully Completes Prestigious BSI ISO 9001:2015 Certification Process

—

Coastal Debt Resolve, the leader in business debt settlement, is thrilled to announce its successful completion of the ISO 9001:2015 certification process with BSI (British Standards Institution), the global standards and business improvement company. This is a significant milestone in the company's commitment to excellence, quality, and unparalleled service.

BSI (British Standards Institution) is a globally recognized leader in standards development and certification services, with a rich history dating back over a century. Their rigorous certification process sets the industry standard for quality and performance for companies such as Microsoft, Citibank, and Deloitte. Coastal Debt Resolve's attainment of this certification is a testament to their unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards in quality management. BSI’s trusted stamp of approval certifies that Coastal Debt ensures excellence in every aspect of the business.

The certification journey began with Coastal Debt Resolve's Pre-Certification Audit on October 20, 2023 which involved a comprehensive evaluation of their quality management practices, followed by the Stage 1 Audit on November 10, 2023, and culminated in the Stage 2 Audit on December 6, 2023. Coastal Debt Resolve demonstrated outstanding adherence to ISO 9001:2015 standards throughout these rigorous assessments.

What sets this achievement apart is the absence of any non-conformities during the audits, a testament to Coastal Debt Resolve's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency, and top-tier service to its clients.

BSI’s lead auditor has recommended Coastal Debt Resolve for ISO 9001:2015 certification, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence.

While the certificate is pending issuance, the BSI's technical review process is well underway, and there is every expectation that Coastal Debt Resolve will receive this prestigious certification without any issues.

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized symbol of quality and trust. It demonstrates Coastal Debt Resolve's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier services to its clients, ensuring that their needs are met with the highest level of professionalism and efficiency.

"We are immensely proud of this achievement," said Allison Biscardi, Chief Operating Officer at Coastal Debt Resolve. "This certification reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional service and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients."

As Coastal Debt Resolve awaits the official issuance of the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, the company remains fully committed to its mission of helping clients navigate financial challenges with the utmost integrity and reliability.

For more information about Coastal Debt Resolve and its services, please visit www.coastaldebt.com.

About Coastal Debt Resolve:

Coastal Debt Resolve is a leader in Business Debt Settlement. With a focus on providing personalized business debt relief and empowering businesses to regain financial stability, Coastal Debt Resolve has earned a reputation for excellence and trustworthiness in the financial services industry.



Contact Info:

Name: Tatiana Reyes

Email: Send Email

Organization: Coastal Debt Resolve

Website: https://coastaldebt.com/



Release ID: 89123113

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.