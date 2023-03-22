Coastal Performance Chiropractor Redefining Sports Medicine Care in Seabrook, TX

Coastal Performance Chiropractor, Dr. Christopher Marvin, aims to change the game of sports medicine care with his patient-centric approach, cutting-edge treatments, and focus on education and at-home exercises.

—

Coastal Performance Chiropractic https://www.coastalperformancechiro.com/ is a sports medicine clinic that has been addressing the most common musculoskeletal complaints in the Houston Bay Area since its establishment. The clinic is committed to providing patients with a unique and comprehensive approach to their pain management and rehabilitation needs. Dr. Christopher Marvin, the co-founder and lead chiropractor of Coastal Performance Chiropractic, is dedicated to patient education and ensuring that patients have the tools to manage their complaints outside of the clinic.

The most common complaints Dr. Marvin and his team receive are shoulder/elbow pain, hip/knee pain, and low back pain. Many of these patients have sought treatment elsewhere without successful outcomes. Coastal Performance Chiropractic is unique in that they are performance chiropractors who focus on patient education and at-home exercises. They avoid long-term and expensive treatment plans that require patients to come in three times a week for months, unlike traditional chiropractic offices.

Dr. Marvin's extensive toolbelt enables him to provide tailored treatments for each patient's unique needs. The clinic's treatment modalities include spinal and extremity adjustments, multiple types of soft tissue therapy, dry needling, shockwave therapy, therapeutic exercise and rehabilitation, nutritional counseling, stretch therapy, and athletic movement assessments. Coastal Performance Chiropractic's patient-centric approach to care means that each patient is given the time and attention they deserve to help them achieve their goals.

The biggest myth surrounding Dr. Marvin's profession is that chiropractic care is a one-size-fits-all approach. He emphasizes that every treatment option is merely a tool and that finding someone with a variety of tools is crucial to long-term success in outcomes. The clinic's vision for the future is to become the standard in the Houston Bay Area for sports chiropractic and sports medicine care.

Dr. Marvin and his team stay up-to-date with changes in their profession by participating in continuing education courses and various sports medicine seminars. Their treatments are on the cutting edge of sports medicine care, resulting in improved outcomes for their patients.

If you prioritize your quality of life and are willing to put in a little bit of work on your own, Coastal Performance Chiropractic is the perfect clinic for you. They believe that everyone who has a body is an athlete and has their own "event" that matters to them. Coastal Performance Chiropractic services patients from Seabrook, Webster, League City, and the surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit their 'Socials' https://www.facebook.com/coastalperformancechirotx, https://www.instagram.com/coastalperformancechiro/ or call (832) 906-2082 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Marvin.

About Us: Coastal Performance Chiropractic is a patient-centric sports chiropractic and sports medicine care provider in the Houston Bay Area, offering evidence-based treatment and personalized care plans to help patients achieve their goals.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Christopher Marvin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Coastal Performance Chiropractic, PLLC

Address: 601 Kirby Blvd, Seabrook, TX 77586, United States

Phone: +12813696577

Website: http://www.coastalperformancechiro.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPqPts1GNNbDu9HttrECiGg/videos

Release ID: 89092465

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.