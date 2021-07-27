Coca-Cola, Accenture and Fine Hygienic Holding To Lead at 2021 "Better World" Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R)

Over 1000 leaders to exchange cross-industry solutions for a Better world through better diversity & inclusion, leadership and business.

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola, Accenture and Fine Hygienic Holding will lead as early partners for House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd's (HORP) 2021 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, which will take place virtually on Oct 26, 2021 and be available to teams across time-zones over 12 hours of uninterrupted global content. The 2021 World Edition will also provide updates on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - HORP's 10 year initiative to shape a better world via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business. Mission 2029 for a Better World aims to quintuple the number of Female CEOs and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029.

The 2021 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will bring together virtually over 1000 of the world's key business leaders to share and provide participants cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. The summit will enable participating companies and leaders to learn from the success strategies deployed by the world's best organizations to win in the current volatile, uncertain, complex and uncertain (VUCA) world and the specific role women leaders are playing in this return to growth. The 2021 World Edition will be led by the global advisory council for Mission 2029 for a Better World.

Founded in 2015, the world edition is the signature forum of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® series of summits currently in North America, Greater China, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, ANZ, Europe. The summit is now available in both face-to-face and online formats. The world edition has been held annually in Singapore since 2015.

Claudia Lorenzo, ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the heart of our company purpose, values and growth strategy. We're working to foster an inclusive culture and make Coca-Cola a great place to work, where people can belong, grow and thrive. We're pleased to be a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ®, an event which gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding, "Diversity equals better business. More women at the top is a proven business builder. At Fine Hygienic Holding we have proven just that by getting to over 30 percent of women at leadership levels and seeing a huge corresponding jump in business result. Diversity is having a transformational impact on our relationships with customers and our business. We are delighted to continue our pioneering partnership with Break the ceiling touch the sky in the Middle East and I am personally delighted to be supporting Mission 2029 as a member of the Global Advisory Council."

Dali Sanghera, Managing Director - Growth Markets/Asia Middle East Africa, Accenture commented; "We believe that gender equality in the workplace has a direct positive impact on business. With the world at a critical juncture our commitment to equality has never been stronger. We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all regardless of gender and are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® yet again."

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 20000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" - the book that inspired the global summit. "The World Edition is our signature forum held annually out of Singapore which traditionally attracts participation from over 30 countries. This year since it is being held virtually it is an even greater opportunity for organizations to join from around the world and learn, network and achieve alongside the world's best organizations."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is a leader in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International®); Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky®) and Transformation (CEOSmith®).

Companies that wish to sponsor/ register their teams for the 2021 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com