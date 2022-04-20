COCA-COLA, WELLA COMPANY, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, FLIPKART, NESTLE LEAD AT 2022 INDIA EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY(R).

MUMBAI, India, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola, Wella Company, Johnson & Johnson, Flipkart, Nestle and Ecott led a cross industry collaboration of India's most successful Companies and leaders at House of Rose Professional's (HORP) 2022 India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit (virtual) for women here on May 19, 2022. Leaders from across industries shared best practices for diversity & inclusion, leadership and success. The 2022 India Edition is part of the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

"Focus on specific actions and goals. For example - gender pay parity, creating an organization culture that is inclusive, working on unconscious bias for both men and women, good personal role modelling are some of the specific things I am proud we as a Company have consistently focused on and the results show," shared Neeraj Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

"Step up, get out of your comfort zone and take up challenges coming your way. Build your network and your social capital. Have the confidence in yourself and people will have confidence in you. Think - it's not about who is going to let me but who is going to stop me," shared Nishi Vasudeva, former Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

"Develop a thick skin. Communicate. Be compassionate to other women. Keep moving forward to whatever your goal is. That is for you to define," shared Richa Arora, Managing Partner & CEO – ESG Stewardship Services, ECube Investment Advisors.

"Don't underestimate yourself. Don't judge your capabilities. Look for role models and mentors," advised Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

"Upskill. Learn, relearn and relearn. Value your career as much as you value anything else," shared Hemant Badri, SVP and head of Supply Chain, Flipkart Group.

"Persevere in your aspirations. Never give up," added Vartika Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director, Engineers India Limited.

"Be respectful. Respect for ourselves. Respect for others. Create an ecosystem of care for women with regards to policies which help create a healthy and safe environment for women," shared Anurag Patnaik, Director, Human Resources South Asia Region, Nestle.

"Be confident. Never hesitate to speak up," advised Manos Nikolakis, General Manager, BIC Cello.

"Express yourself and communicate your needs so that your organization may work to support you in different life stage needs of women," added Manish Bhagat, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company.

"Invest in yourself. The biggest brand you manage is yourself.," added Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

"Take the time to connect one on one, and listen. Make time to understand different cultures and spend time on one on one meetings with members of the team. Only when we listen, can we understand," shared Pramod Agarwal, former CFO Global Hair Care, The Procter & Gamble Company.

The day began and ended with passion and purpose centre stage.

"You have to find your passion. Because it may not be where you think it will be," commented Dr. Lois Lee, Founder & President, Children of the Night shared.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, ended the day reminding each participant of the need to be the change. "Let us use the influence and abilities we have wisely, to do better business by doing good."

Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women is inspired by the book "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (2014) by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional, who led the day as host. Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled over 30000 leaders to greater success via its global services in the areas of Training, Talent and Transformation.

House of Rose Professional will now host the 2022 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® on June 2, 2022.

