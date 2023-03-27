CODAN ACHIEVES 2G ALE JITC COMPLIANCE FOR SENTRY-H 6110-MP RADIO

Ashburn, Virginia, United States, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After comprehensive testing and verification, the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC), of the United States Defence Information Systems Agency, has announced that the Codan Sentry-H 6110-MP tactical HF manpack radio complies with all mandatory requirements of the MIL-SDT-188-141B, Appendix A Automatic Link Establishment (ALE) standard.

“JITC 2G ALE certification provides assurance to our customers that the Sentry-H 6110-MP Manpack radio meets latest interoperability criteria with other HF vendors, according to the US military standard”, Codan’s VP of Engineering & Operations, Dr. Jack Sudarev explains. “Achieving JITC certification for the latest Codan HF SDR Manpack demonstrates our commitment to interoperability for critical missions undertaken by coalition and partner forces."

About Codan Communications

Codan Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

Codan Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

