Codex Genetics to Offer Guardant Health's Precision Oncology Tests in Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Genetics today announced an exclusive collaboration with Guardant Health Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) to offer comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) tests to hospitals and clinics in Hong Kong and Macau.

As part of the collaboration, Guardant Health's tests such as Guardant360®, Guardant RevealTM, Guardant360 TissueNextTM and Guardant360 ResponseTM are now available through Codex Genetics to advance clinical adoption of CGP testing in Hong Kong and Macau. The tests provided by Guardant Health aim to transform cancer care at all stages of the disease with Guardant RevealTM for residual disease and recurrence monitoring in patients with early-stage colorectal cancer and Guardant360® and Guardant360 TissueNextTM for guiding treatment decisions in patients with advanced solid cancers.

Guardant360® CDx is the first US FDA-approved comprehensive liquid biopsy which can provide tumor mutation profiling for all solid cancers. According to Guardant Health, the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test has been ordered by more than 12,000 oncologists globally, with 300,000 tests performed to date.

"In collaboration with Codex Genetics in Hong Kong and Macau, Guardant Health will be offering our portfolio of comprehensive genomic profiling tests to help guide treatment decisions and match patients to potentially life-changing precision medicines," said Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health AMEA.

"Comprehensive tumor mutation profiling allows more patients with cancer to receive effective therapy planning. We look forward to working closely with Guardant Health AMEA to ensure their industry-leading liquid biopsy technology is available to patients with cancer across the public and private sector in Hong Kong and Macau," said Dr. Aldrin Yim, co-founder of Codex Genetics.

For more information on the CGP tests, please visit https://www.guardanthealthamea.com/. For more information about how to access the tests through Codex Genetics, please visit https://www.codexgenetics.com/.

About Guardant Health AMEA

Guardant Health AMEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardant Health, Inc., a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™ and GuardantOMNI® tests for patients with advanced stage cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ for patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealthamea.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.





About Codex Genetics

Codex Genetics was founded in 2013 with the prime focus on accelerating diagnostic, guiding treatment, and providing disease management solution. Codex Genetics redefines precision medicine in Asia through AI-powered analytics. By combining clinical, genomic and real-world evidence, Codex Genetics offers holistic disease management solutions for medical professionals and patients. For more information, visit codexgenetics.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

