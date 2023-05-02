The Coffee Boom in Wellness and Personal Care

Vigor™ Sports Nutrition reveals secrets of new Fitness-Raising Coffees. Discovery that took hundreds of years to galvanize helps target body fat and fight off free radicals that cause damage to the body cells.

Coffee is one of the most socially-enjoyed beverages in the world, and there are coffee shops on almost every street corner. However, in sports, the reasons for caffeine intake are different, and the quality expectations of coffee are much more defined. Savvy athletes often include coffee in their pre-and post-workout routines for performance benefits and energy. Athletes occasionally turn to caffeine-based energy drinks if they can't find a good coffee nearby. Still, with its natural aroma and flavor, espresso or americano is always the preferred choice. Many modern gyms even offer freshly brewed coffee.

Besides being indispensable in social gatherings and increasing mental focus at work, coffee has many other benefits. Exploring the science behind coffee habits may help promote more efficient workouts and healthier lifestyles.

Studies have shown that coffee can improve physical endurance, increase energy levels, and reduce muscle fatigue during exercise. Besides its energizing and endurance-boosting properties, coffee can also benefit post-workout recovery. Having coffee after exercise helps reduce muscle soreness and improve muscle glycogen resynthesis, allowing for faster recovery and better overall results. Researchers also associate regular coffee consumption with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease. Coffee has also shown promise in reducing inflammation, aiding in weight loss, and contributing to overall well-being.

While the above are the pros of daily coffee consumption, Vigor™ focuses on empowering these properties through its new blends with unique density, flavor, and antioxidant function. Coffee lovers looking for a more decadent aroma and taste can experience these incentives in Vigor™ roasts. Vigor™ coffees convey an antioxidant and amino acid charge that traditional coffees do not offer.

Three Vigor™ coffees offer the above-mentioned properties:

1. Vigor™ Manuka Honey Coffee has a refreshing goodness of medium-dark roasted organic Arabica beans glazed with raw New Zealand Manuka honey. Due to the natural Manuka Honey contents, this product has added antibacterial and antiviral properties beyond those in organic roasted coffee.

2. Vigor™ Organic Hemp Coffee is the delightful result of a perfected process of blending USDA-certified organic hemp protein powder with USDA-certified organic fair-trade specialty coffees from South and Central America. The result is a delicious, smooth full-flavored, low-acidic coffee with a nutty aftertaste. Hemp proteins have all essential amino acids that help with cholesterol, inflammation, skin and hair health, balancing hormones, and general heart health.

3. Vigor™ Mushroom Coffee Fusion - Lion's Mane & Chaga - Chaga powder, made from organic Chaga mushrooms (sclerotia) and mycelium, contains many constituents, including beta-glucans and triterpenes. Chaga is also extremely high in antioxidants having the highest ORAC value, over 40,000, for any fruit, vegetable, or mushroom tested.

Starting a day with one of these coffees is an excellent way to ignite power for the day and stay on track with health while still enjoying the benefits of a beverage known for its valuable properties for centuries. Coffee is scientifically proven to increase metabolic rates, gently suppress appetite, and improve physical performance. Vigor™ coffees offer these benefits, with the added perk of promoting weight loss.

In a world where productivity and performance are crucial to success, Vigor™ Coffees emerge as an energy-enhancing beverage and an excellent addition to an overall health and wellness regimen. The ritual of having a good cup of coffee is something that many people look forward to as a moment of relaxation and self-care.

Still, it's essential to consume coffee in moderation and choose the right type of coffee, as excess caffeine intake can lead to adverse side effects such as jitters, anxiety, and sleeplessness. However, responsibly consuming coffee can help achieve maximum productivity, focus, and physical fitness.

About Us: Vigor™ Sports Nutrition is a dietary supplement company offering multivitamins, bodybuilding proteins, skin and beauty care collagen, performance-boosting coffees, and other essential products for anyone looking to improve their overall fitness and health.

