Cogniac Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Widespread Commercial Adoption of Computer Vision Systems with Its Enterprise-Grade Computer Vision Artificial Intelligence (CV-AI) Solution

The highly mature computer vision AI platform is intuitive to use and easy to deploy optimizing visual tasks in a wide range of industries.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After recent analysis of the global Computer Vision industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cogniac with the 2021 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for Computer Vision. The company develops easily deployable, cost-effective, and highly customizable Computer Vision solutions, enabling widespread commercial adoption across different industries. The Computer Vision platform is capable of ingesting video and images from virtually any visual inspection task. Tracking, detecting, comparing, contrasting and assessing product quality changes for analysis at a global enterprise scale. Computer Vision systems are used in manufacturing and industrial environments such as automotive and mill and mining, where they increase quality and reduce cost. Such systems are also used for asset inspection, tracking, and management in transportation including railways and trucking, and in various logistics, government, and safety/security applications.



Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac's Computer Vision AI solutions provide image and video analysis to address the rising demand for automation in a wide range of industrial operations. Cogniac's enterprise-grade Computer Vision AI platform uses a highly intuitive graphical user interface that is drag-and-drop and pulldown-menu driven. It implements advanced deep learning and convolutional neural network techniques, but with a no-code solution, allows any user - technical or not - to quickly develop visual inspection solutions. The platform supports multiple deployment setups (including cloud, gateway, on-premises, and hybrid approaches). Visual observation is camera agnostic allowing customers to connect any camera hardware – industrial, security, drone, smartphone, and more. The Cogniac platform integrates seamlessly with third-party applications to deliver real-time alerts and notifications while providing a system of record for a company's visual assets.

According to Deepu Nair, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, "Cogniac helps clients drive the efficiency of visual tasks in complex environments to achieve exceptional accuracy levels that optimize workflows, increase safety, and reduce costs."

Cogniac's advanced platform for optimizing various visual tasks:

Offers a no-code solutions that requires little to no customer development from end-users

Is ready to deploy post training with as little as a hundred images

Is highly scalable and supports rapid deployment across multiple cloud environments

Enables new users to access pre-optimized Computer Vision models in multiple vertical domains, allowing for quick scalability across customer manufacturing lines, and/or sites

Is mature and deployed worldwide including in mission-critical deployments by large tier-1 customers

"Cogniac deploys top AI and machine learning engineers that leverage the most recent deep learning techniques to optimize its unique solution for a scalable application in the real world delivering best-in-class performance," Riana Barnard, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, further explained.

With cutting-edge technology leveraging a customer-centric approach, accelerated by its sophisticated team's thought leadership and passionate persistence, Cogniac earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the Computer Vision industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Cogniac Corporation

A global leader in AI-powered image and video analysis, Cogniac enables extraction of specific and actionable intelligence from visual data. Cogniac's no-code, enterprise-class Computer Vision platform - implementing the latest in deep neural network technology under the hood - is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications, to maximize performance of visual tasks. For more information, visit www.cogniac.ai