Cohen & Steers Appoints Koichiro Teramoto as Head of Sales, Japan

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, announced today that Koichiro Teramoto has joined the firm as Head of Sales, Japan. Mr. Teramoto will report to Ken Itai, Head of the Representative Office in Japan.

Dan Charles, Cohen & Steers Head of Global Distribution, said:

We are excited to welcome Koichiro as we continue to grow our global distribution team and partner with clients to provide actively managed strategies that support our views on diversification, alternative income, and inflation protection. Koichiro's experience building and managing multi-asset client relationships will be critical as institutions continue to build their allocations in global real estate and listed infrastructure.

With over 26 years of experience within financial services, Mr. Teramoto joins Cohen & Steers from Nikko Asset Management where he was responsible for overseeing the firm's institutional relationships. Prior to Nikko, Koichiro served as product manager at Natixis Investment Managers, responsible for the firm's liquid alternative investment strategies, and spent over 10 years at Man Group in marketing and client portfolio functions.

The addition of Mr. Teramoto follows the firm's 2020 appointments of David Conway as Head of Wholesale Distribution, EMEA, and Jeffrey D. Sharon as Head of North America Institutional Business Development and Consultant Relations.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

