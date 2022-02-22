Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier Software Doubles Both 4G and 5G Spectrum Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohere Technologies, the innovator of spectrum multiplier software for Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN) and 4G, 5G and emerging 6G mobile networks, has evolved its spectrum software functionalities to deliver up to 2X spectrum performance boost for both 4G and 5G networks simultaneously when spectrum is being shared using Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM).

Today's Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) approach penalizes 5G mobile performance to accommodate 4G devices. Cohere's USM now enables mobile operators to share spectrum between 4G and 5G subscribers to double performance and take full advantage of Multi-User, Massive MIMO and cloud economics.

"Recent U.S. auctions totaled more than $100 billion and underscore the massive value of licensed spectrum, and the opportunity to double the performance of this huge investment can't be understated," said Ray Dolan, Chairman and CEO at Cohere Technologies. "Our software can now support multiple waveforms, including 4G, 5G and in the near future, 6G, and removes barriers to generational co-existence."

Cohere enables a graceful transition from 4G to 5G by facilitating full performance spectrum sharing that will improve ROI and ease 4G to 5G migration. Cohere's patented Delay Doppler channel detection method facilitates orthogonal beam management, which leads to breakthrough MU-MIMO performance in both FDD and TDD spectrum, using the same time and frequency resources. The Delay Doppler channel engine is waveform independent, thus facilitating multiple dissimilar waveforms to operate in the same spectrum band. The outcome is improved performance and maximized value of all spectrum assets.

"The maximization of spectrum resources is crucial for all mobile operators," said Nick Tompson, strategic technology lead for RAN solutions with Telstra. "4G will be around for many more years and the co-existence of 4G with 5G is a must-have as networks evolve. We welcome this pragmatic solution approach by Cohere."

Universal Spectrum Multiplier software can be integrated by network equipment suppliers in the RAN or as an xApp in the Telco Cloud. Cohere has already demonstrated 2X performance improvement for 4G FDD and 5G TDD for leading mobile operators such as Vodafone along with VMware, Intel, and CapGemini.

"Cohere and VMware are working closely together to demonstrate the power and potential of cloud economics and O-RAN innovation," said Stephen Spellicy, vice president of product marketing and business development with VMware's Service Provider & Edge Business Unit. "Customers have successfully tested our existing O-RAN solution and confirmed substantial improvements to 5G network and spectrum efficiencies. We plan to bring these capabilities to both 4G and 5G networks to help service providers further their RAN investments."

Cohere's Spectrum Multiplier xApp is proven on VMware's industry-leading Radio Access Network Intelligent Controller (RIC) telco cloud platform and leverages Intel's FlexRAN reference architecture.

"Making the most of their 4G and 5G investments is very important to operators," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. "Cohere's spectrum multiplier innovation overlaid on FlexRAN software for 4G and 5G is a strong example of how industry collaboration and ecosystem innovation can accelerate development and meet demanding network requirements."

Cohere will conduct customer field trials for 5G FDD and 4G + 5G USM in the first half of 2022. This year Cohere will also demonstrate a 6G system using the Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) waveform and show 6G and 5G co-existence with OTFS and OFDM waveforms.

Cohere is showcasing the network benefits of its Universal Spectrum Multiplier software at Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28 through March 1. Visit Cohere at CS318 by Hall 4.

