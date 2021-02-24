CoImmune, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ed Baracchini to Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing cell-based therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs in blood-borne and solid tumor indications, today announced the appointment of Dr. Edgardo Baracchini, to the Company’s board of directors.



Dr. Baracchini brings a wealth of biotechnology industry and financial expertise, as well as significant prior board level experience, to the CoImmune board of directors. Dr. Baracchini has over 25 years of experience in structuring and negotiating research and development partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements as a biotech industry executive. He has personally negotiated more than 80 business transactions with multinational pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and prominent universities. He has significant experience in alliance management, strategic planning, and IR/PR. Additionally, Dr. Baracchini has been a key member of executive teams that have successfully completed two IPOs and has previously worked in biotech companies such as Imago Biosciences, Xencor, Inc., Metabasis Therapeutics, Elitra Pharmaceuticals, Warner Lambert, Agouron Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Baracchini to the CoImmune board,” stated Dr. Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors. “Ed has considerable biotechnology industry and financial expertise that will benefit CoImmune as we seek to advance our novel pipeline of cell-based immunotherapies directed at important diseases, including advanced renal cell carcinoma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In particular, Ed’s financial and strategic expertise will complement the expertise of the current board members as well as add a valuable new perspective.”

Dr. Baracchini has served on a number of boards of directors of companies in the biotechnology industry and is currently serving on the board of directors at INmune Bio, Inc., La Jolla, California, and 4D Pharma, plc., United Kingdom.

Dr. Baracchini obtained his B.S. in Microbiology at the University of Notre Dame, a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cell Biology at University of Texas at Dallas, and an MBA at University of California, Irvine.

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of immuno-oncology therapies based on its two proprietary platform technologies. The first platform is an autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors that specifically targets each patient’s unique tumor antigens. The second platform is an allogeneic CAR-CIK technology that is a variation on CAR-T therapy with greatly reduced toxicity while retaining strong efficacy.

