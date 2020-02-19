CoImmune, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of its IND Application to Conduct a Phase 2b Clinical Trial with CMN-001 in Advanced RCC Patients

globenewswire
CoImmune, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of its IND Application to Conduct a Phase 2b Clinical Trial with CMN-001 in Advanced RCC PatientsGlobeNewswireFebruary 19, 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoImmune, Inc. announced today that the FDA approved its investigational new drug application (IND) and that it is cleared to move forward with a Phase 2b clinical trial in advanced metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).

CMN-001, formerly known as AGS-003, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy custom matched to each patient’s particular disease. The rationale for the design of the randomized Phase 2b trial comes from a retrospective analysis of a prior clinical trial with CMN-001 involving more than 90 randomized subjects, where a strong synergy was observed with one of the approved drugs for treatment of mRCC. CoImmune scientists have discovered the molecular basis of the observed synergy and filed a patent application on this new mechanism of action for the combination therapy in January 2020.

This trial will recruit primarily poor risk mRCC patients. The clinical trial is being led by principle investigator Dr. Christopher G. Wood, Professor and Vice Chairman in the Department of Urology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. “Even with the latest and best available therapies, there is room for improvement in survival outcomes for high-risk mRCC patients. There is a good scientific rationale for conducting this Phase 2b trial and, if successful, CMN-001 may provide a further advance in the treatment of these patients,” stated Dr. Wood. CoImmune intends to initiate five clinical centers of excellence to participate in the trial and expects to treat the first patient in Q2 2020.

“We are very excited to be in a position to initiate the clinical trial with our lead product, CMN-001, just one year after starting up CoImmune,” said Dr. Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer of CoImmune. He added “Our prior clinical data and our new understanding of the mechanism of action of CMN-001 gives us confidence that we can reproduce the positive clinical signal previously observed.” 

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune specializes in the development of personalized immuno-oncology therapies including its lead candidate, CMN-001, for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. CMN-001 is a dendritic cell-based, individualized immunotherapy that captures both mutated and variant antigens that are unique to each patient’s tumor, specifically designed to induce an immune response targeting the patient’s particular tumor antigens. CoImmune is also developing a clinical stage off-the-shelf CAR-T-like therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in adult and pediatric patients.

For more information visit www.coimmune.com

Media Contact:

Lori Harrelson

CoImmune, Inc.

919-287-6349

lharrelson@coimmune.com


Primary Logo

TRENDING

This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
Artiste power couple team up for a charmingly viral COVID-19 rendition of Come On Eileen
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship
WHO says &#039;no indications&#039; of coronavirus cases in North Korea
WHO says 'no indications' of coronavirus cases in North Korea

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Video shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus transmission in the workplace
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES