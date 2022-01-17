Coinacademy Takes The French Crypto Space By Storm, Offers Free Crypto Guidance

The CoinAcademy team is pleased to announce the launching of a free cryptocurrency-based educational platform for the French-speaking crypto community.

The global crypto market is estimated to be worth more than $4.5 billion, growing at an impressive rate of 12.8%. The crypto market presents an opportunity to carve a niche for yourself, and as such, the need to invest in crypto education if you want to hit it big cannot be overemphasized.

In a bid to close the seeming knowledge gap in the French crypto space, the team at Coinacademy is pleased to announce the introduction of its academy. Coinacademy is a leading educational portal that's making waves and scaling hurdles in France. The intention of the academy is to ensure that every French trader has the minimum knowledge of the crypto ecosystem and can leverage the knowledge to create a financially-free world for his/herself. The academy is built on top of the foundation of transparency, accessibility, and fairness.

Categories of People To Benefit From Coinacademy

If you fall into any of these categories, you will immensely enjoy following Coinacademy on Twitter:

Traders

Cryptocurrencies are one of the most volatile assets the world has ever seen. Despite the volatility, traders are still enjoying a thriving career as a result of robust knowledge of the crypto ecosystem. Coinacademy lets traders learn from seasoned professionals how to trade successfully.

Investors

Investors are not left out of the bandwagon, as trading is not for everyone. As the market matures, some fundamental models will become more profitable and practical. Investors can learn what it takes to invest wisely from Coinacademy.

Builders

You don't have the wherewithal to invest? No problem. Coinacademy will teach you the necessary skills to contribute to various projects to earn real-world money.

Training Resources to Get You Full-Time Crypto

Coinacademy's suite of programs, resources, and news will teach you everything you need to know about investing and trading. From fundamental analysis, charting, building trading systems, and everything in between. Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, you will find tools that will elevate your trading experience.

A Community That Has Your Back

Learning and trading alone can be boring. Coinacademy has a like-minded community of people that trust and believe in the future of digital assets. You can seek help from the community if you are struggling with anything crypto.

About Coinacademy

Coinacademy is the number one educational hub for French crypto and digital asset traders, builders, and investors. Coinacademy offers free daily content for educational purposes on crypto-currencies, and at the moment it is gaining traction in France. This educational platform has all the tools you need to launch a successful trading career in crypto!

Plus, they are active on Twitter. You can follow their Twitter handle to gain insights into the happenings on the crypto market. If you are an active trader, the Twitter page will help you stay on top of your game. Whether you place a long-term buy order or you are considering trading for the short-term, you'll learn everything that's required to become a pro trader. Members of the team at Coinacademy are expert traders themselves, so they understand what it takes to earn real-world money off the crypto space.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinacademy_fr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaoBf--cwOoZ4aZlkPWsG2A

